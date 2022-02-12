Watch now: Scouts learn survival, teamwork skills at Klondike Derby

PANA — With a layer of ice left behind by last night's rainfall and temperatures reaching well below freezing, Scout Gehrig Bunselmeyer started a fire with nothing more than a few sticks, some kindling and a fire starter, all in just a couple of minutes.

Bunselmeyer, who joined Troop 202 in Decatur about four years ago, said he loves every part of it, from hanging out with his fellow scouts and learning new skills like building shelters or basic first aid.

"This is important for people to know how to do because you never know when you're gonna need it," Bunselmeyer said. "That's the part of being a scout, you got to be prepared for the situation that you don't want to happen, but might still happen."

Saturday was the Arrowhead District's annual Klondike Derby at Rhodes-France Scout Reservation, where scouts from across Central Illinois test their skills in the cold and snow and complete tasks like building a fire and rescuing an injured person.

Derby Chairman Phillip Outzen said 120 scouts registered for the event that included tomahawk throwing, fire building, making a lashing, jousting and compass training, as well emergency scenarios like a chasm crossing, first aid and an ice rescue.

Before arriving, Outzen said each troop was required to build a sled from scratch or from existing parts. They would use it to carry supplies and move between tasks while carrying one person in the front.

At the end of the event, they also get to race against each other with their sleds.

Each task aims to teach scouts to work and communicate together as a team. They are then scored on how well they finish each task, Outzen said.

"This is reinforcing the lessons they're learning in their troop meetings and the different things they've learned over the years," Outzen said. "That's everything we're doing here, working their leadership, teamwork and communication skills."

Volunteers from Eastern Illinois University Panther Battalion's ROTC program were in attendance to help scouts at each station and guide them through scenarios.

Some scouts were tasked with performing first aid in a scenario where a troop leader accidentally "impaled" themselves with a hatchet in the leg, while others had to navigate through a field with only a compass.

"We do that quite often in ROTC so bestowing upon them the compass and hopefully impersonating them with good character and leadership skills," said senior accounting and finance major Michael Barnes. "Coming to events like these really put those skills to test in real life, and you can't not train because the weather is bad, you got to embrace the suck."

Troop 202 leader Ryan Atwater said the event also emphasizes the importance of being prepared and making sure you're dressed for the elements, because there is no excuse for showing up in sneakers when there's still ice and snow on the ground.

Atwater said his scouts actually spent the night in a barn at his farm to get ready for the day, and some even cooked breakfast for each other that morning.

"We use the EDGE method and that stands for explain, demonstrate, guide and enable," Atwater said. "They're learning everything as they go along, and even though you're teaching somebody, you're also learning things you didn't understand at first."

As for Bunselmeyer and his fellow troop members, he said he hopes they take home the gold, but he is really there to have fun with his friends.

"The people I've met here, I'm not going to ever meet again in my life," Bunselmeyer said. "These are people who I've grown up with right and we do everything together, and that's what I love, because these people are my friends that I would call my brothers."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.