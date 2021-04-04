Watch now: Scovill Zoo's annual Critter Egg Hunt returns to delight of area families

DECATUR — Just one year removed from a COVID-19 pandemic-induced cancellation, Scovill Zoo’s annual Critter Egg Hunt was back for its 22nd iteration Saturday, offering Decatur families a sense of normalcy in a year that’s been anything but.
“Just trying to have a nice, outside family time and hopefully with the vaccine and other stuff, there'll be a lot more fun summer activities this year than last year,” said Steven McGee, of Decatur, enjoying the day with his wife, Andrea, and their 5-year-old daughter, Talia.
“We're really happy, especially since last year we weren't able to do this,” said Andrea McGee. “So it's really nice that we're able to come out and do some Easter egg hunts and see how it goes.”
The McGees were joined by hundreds of other parents and children who came out in droves on a warm spring day where one would be hard-pressed to find a cloud in the sky.
In some ways, the event looked similar to past years — kids were split into age groups to even the competition. They collected empty, multi-colored eggs that were later exchanged for treat bags filled with candy and small toys.
Beyond the hunt, the Easter Bunny made himself available for pictures with kids at the free event. Those who wanted to go inside the zoo were able to do so for a discounted rate of $2.
But COVID-19 still had an effect. Instead of an all-at-once hunt, there were several “heats,” an adjustment meant to aid in social distancing.
“We said we're going to start at one o'clock, but as soon as people started arriving, we went ahead and just started some heats just to spread out and keep big groups from being around,” said zoo director Ken Frye. “And it's good that we're outdoors and they can kind of spread out, too.”
The change appeared to work. By 1:20 p.m. most kids had had the opportunity to participate and the last heat had sparse participation.
Cassie Rogers, attending with her daughters, 5-year-old Isabella and 4-year-old Addalyn, said the hunt is “a tradition” for them and that it was “better this year than all previous years.”
“There were just so many people here that the girls didn't get hardly any of the eggs, it was just so crowded,” Rogers said. “And it didn't seem as crowded today, so that's good.”
Isabella, asked what her favorite part of the event is, said she “like(s) to hug the Easter Bunny.”
Decatur resident Casey Henderson said his 3-year-old son Xander was also looking forward to seeing the Easter Bunny. They were on their way to see the bunny after Xander participated in one of the hunts.
“This is my third child, so I've been to a lot of these,” Henderson said. “But this is the first one we've brought him to and he's having a lot of fun.”
“They seem to have a good system and it's smooth and, like I said, all the kids are having a great time and the $2 to get into the zoo, you can't beat that,” he said.