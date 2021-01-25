Watch now: See Allerton Park in a different light with a night hike

MONTICELLO — Allerton Park and Retreat Center is known for its statuary and gardens, which are magical enough on a warm, sunny day. But they take on a special aura when seen at night, with colored lights, in mid-winter.
Visiting Allerton Park after dark lets you see it in a whole new light.
You have the opportunity to experience that through Sunday by taking part in the fifth annual Winter Wellness Walk, sponsored by Kirby Medical Center.
The Aytam family of Bloomington — Phani, Sandeepa and 4-year-old Shree — were among the visitors last week on a relatively comfortable evening with a bit of a bite in the breeze.
Shree didn’t seem to mind as she bounced around excitedly, wearing her pink coat and penguin hat on her first night hike.
Asked what was her favorite thing, she said, “The candy.”
But this wasn’t candy you eat. Instead, it was a giant replica of a wrapped piece of candy with various colors of lights flashing inside.
“I think it’s really cool how they engineered it,” said Georgia Atkinson of Champaign, who also chose it as her favorite.
It was one of my favorites, too, but I also had to agree with Patrick Duncker of Champaign, who liked the Fu Dogs.
A traditional Chinese architectural element, the Fu Dogs in the Fu Dog Garden take on a whole new look when spotlighted under a starry sky. Each has a different face and expression.
The illuminated walk is just under a mile long plus a short “dark zone” of less than a quarter mile where a flashlight is recommended.
Tiny lanterns in the trees help guide you but a flashlight, which I forgot, would have been helpful on the somewhat slippery path, packed with ice and snow.
A woman I could barely see walking the opposite direction warned me, “This path is treacherous,” but a young child with her stated happily, “I like treacherous.”
A particularly beautiful spot is the tunnel of lights leading from the parking lot, where many people paused for selfies.
But I was awestruck walking through the narrow path, with shrubs towering over me on either side in the Triangle Parterre Garden, to a statue of Adam, bathed in blue light.
When you exit that garden, you’ll find one of three glowing sculptures by John E. Bannon. Be sure to view it from several angles as the image changes, appearing to be a woman with flowing hair from one side and a boy, perhaps blowing bubbles, from another perspective.
The Winter Wellness Walk is open from 5 to 9 p.m. through Sunday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, reservations are required to support social distancing. Go to the “events” tab at allerton.illinois.edu.
Masks are strongly encouraged on the walk and required where you cannot keep a 6-foot distance from others.
The event is free, but a donation of $10 per car is suggested.
What is now the Allerton Park and Retreat Center was originally built as a private residence by artist and philanthropist Robert Allerton. It was donated to the University of Illinois in 1946.
The main grounds are open from 8 a.m. to sunset. I’ll be back in the daylight to write about Allerton Park in a future “Explore with Lenore.”