 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: See Mars at opposition through Millikin University's observatory
0 comments

Watch now: See Mars at opposition through Millikin University's observatory

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Roughly every two years, the sun and Mars reach opposite sides of Earth, an event that is called "opposition" in astronomy terms. 

Mars at opposition means that the red planet will be bigger and brighter tonight. 

Starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Millikin University is hosting a simulcast of the event from its Requarth Observatory, where the university has a 20-foot telescope. You can watch the broadcast here: 

HISTORY PHOTOS: Millikin University

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News