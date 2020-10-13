Watch now: See Mars at opposition through Millikin University's observatory

DECATUR — Roughly every two years, the sun and Mars reach opposite sides of Earth, an event that is called "opposition" in astronomy terms.
Mars at opposition means that the red planet will be bigger and brighter tonight.
Starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Millikin University is hosting a simulcast of the event from its Requarth Observatory, where the university has a 20-foot telescope. You can watch the broadcast here:
Watch the skies! 🔴 This October, for the first time in over 2 years, Mars outshines Jupiter as the 3rd brightest object in the night sky. Why? Mars is at opposition & in its closest proximity to Earth, as close as 40 million miles away. More: https://t.co/CoyEZvKOFz pic.twitter.com/CdIDLImDo1— NASA (@NASA) October 10, 2020
HISTORY PHOTOS: Millikin University
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.