Watch now: See who was honored at the 2022 Do Something Great Awards

MOUNT ZION — Being recognized for service to the community is a good time to reflect on what you do and why you do it, according to Rita Colee.

Dale and Rita Colee and their family received the Robert and Bev Ketenbrink Community Commitment Award on Tuesday at the 18th annual Do Something Great Awards at the Mount Zion Convention Center.

The annual Do Something Great awards recognize people who serve the community through their work in the nonprofit sector by volunteering, working for a nonprofit, donating time or treasure, and making a difference, said Natalie Beck, CEO of the Community Foundation of Macon County, which hosts the annual event.

“They're nominated by the public,” Beck said. “In fact, today I'm encouraging people that if you're moved during this, you can go ahead and nominate someone. You don't have to wait a year. There are seven categories so we can honor people from philanthropists, nonprofit donations in the arts, the nonprofit executive of the year, just all these people that come forward, some way under the radar and some that you hear about often.”

What the Colees have tried to instill in their children, Rita Colee said, are three main things: small, good decisions add up over time; remembering your purpose; and the importance of showing up.

People might not remember what you said, Dale Colee added, but they will remember that you were there.

“It's very humbling,” Rita Colee said before the ceremony began. “You do a lot of retrospection (on why you were nominated). What is it that brought us here that (also brought) a number of community members that have won this before, that have done great things? I think what we bring is a lot of small things. We try to do a lot of small things very well that support people and our community and try to make it a better place and try to raise a family that will instill values in future generations.”

One of the things the Colees have done is create a cardiac screening service for young athletes that can uncover hidden conditions. The Colees lost a son who had seemed like a healthy, active young man, involved in sports, until his condition came to light after it was too late.

“We don't want another family to experience that pain,” Rita Colee said during her acceptance speech.

Master of Ceremonies Duane Noland, a former Illinois state senator, said his family has farmed in Macon County since 1833, and that they have been his inspiration. His mother, 93 and still living on the family farm, was a Cub Scout den mother, hosted 4-H, volunteered with vacation Bible school, and drove farm trucks to deliver workers to the fields and harvests to the elevator.

His grandfather had a saying: You can't reap what you don't sow. Being part of a community, Nolan said, means helping that community thrive.

“Don't talk, do,” Beck said. “Don't ache, act. Don't stay seated, rise up.”

The Award of Excellence in Inclusion went to Julie Pangrac, who has run Project READ for years, helping adults improve their literacy skills so they can further their education and career goals.

“We can't do anything in isolation,” Pangrac said. “We don't do anything in isolation. We collaborate, or you might call it 'teamwork.'”

The Outstanding Young Philanthropist award went to Big Blue Backpacks, a student-run organization at Millikin University which fills backpacks with seven meals' worth of food to send home on weekends with Decatur Public Schools students in need, to ensure they'll have enough to eat on days they don't have school meals to count on.

Outstanding Board Member awards went to John West, who provides financial advice to various nonprofit boards, and Niki Fenderson, who is on the board of the Decatur Family YMCA.

The We Are One Community received the Outstanding Professional Partner award. We Are One Community is made up of labor and trades union members who donate and volunteer and has distributed over $165,000 since its founding in 2012. The other recipients of the Professional Partner award were Al and Melanie Schelling.

Outstanding Philanthropic Support was given to Mary Lundin, who found and purchased a new piano for the Decatur Area Arts Council.

The recipient of the Ray Batman Award, named for the first director of Dove Inc., was Jerry Johnson, director of the Decatur Area Arts Council, who has been a driving force behind the 11 murals found around Decatur and the giant Christmas card display in downtown Decatur each year.