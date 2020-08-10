Watch now: Severe storm system moving through Macon County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A severe storm system is moving through Macon County.

The Macon County Emergency Management Agency said winds of up to 60 mph are forecast.

"Secure loose, outdoor items; High profile vehicles use caution, especially when travelling on north/south roads this afternoon," the department said in an alert.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the region.

"Extensive wind damage has occurred across the northern third of the state, and the storms further south will also be capable of 60-70 mph gusts," the department said.

A 60 mph wind gust was reported west and east of Springfield at 4:02 p.m., the weather service said.

