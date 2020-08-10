You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Severe storm system moving through Macon County
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: Severe storm system moving through Macon County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Unable to play video

DECATUR — A severe storm system is moving through Macon County.

The Macon County Emergency Management Agency said winds of up to 60 mph are forecast. 

"Secure loose, outdoor items; High profile vehicles use caution, especially when travelling on north/south roads this afternoon," the department said in an alert. 

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the region. 

"Extensive wind damage has occurred across the northern third of the state, and the storms further south will also be capable of 60-70 mph gusts," the department said.

A 60 mph wind gust was reported west and east of Springfield at 4:02 p.m., the weather service said.

 

12 photos from the Decatur area in the 1940s-1960s

12 photos from the Decatur area in the 1940s-1960s

We're taking a look back at Decatur and Macon County during the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.

1 of 12
0 comments
0
0
0
0
13

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News