Watch now: Severe storm system moving through Macon County

7 Day Forecast
Unable to play video
3:52 pm -- Wind gusts around 55 mph will be possible ahead of the main line of storms (skinny green line currently extending from Springfield to NW of Champaign). After the storms pass, expect gusts to continue around 45 mph for about half an hour. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/mBzYZXV2lQ— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) August 10, 2020
DECATUR — A severe storm system is moving through Macon County.
The Macon County Emergency Management Agency said winds of up to 60 mph are forecast.
"Secure loose, outdoor items; High profile vehicles use caution, especially when travelling on north/south roads this afternoon," the department said in an alert.
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the region.
"Extensive wind damage has occurred across the northern third of the state, and the storms further south will also be capable of 60-70 mph gusts," the department said.
A 60 mph wind gust was reported west and east of Springfield at 4:02 p.m., the weather service said.
12 photos from the Decatur area in the 1940s-1960s
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.