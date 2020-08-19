Watch now: Shelby County COVID cases enter 'warning level' status

The state’s flagship public university was granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for rapid saliva-based testing similar to what is being used to test NBA players during their resumed season in Florida.

“Today's announcement is yet another game changer,” university President Timothy Killeen said at a news conference in Chicago. “The pioneering saliva-based testing developed by our leading edge researchers in Urbana produces rapid results at costs that allow and permit large-scale surveillance testing. That combination is a key to curbing the virus, allowing isolation early enough to limit the spread of the infection.”

The test also identifies those who are not showing symptoms.

The rapid test, combined with contact tracing and other virus mitigation efforts, could help public health officials identify outbreaks before they get out of hand. Killeen said the UI has created an internal unit at the system level “that is working with the governor and his team to share the technology in Illinois.”