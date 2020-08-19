Watch now: Shelby County COVID cases enter 'warning level' status

DECATUR — Shelby County has passed into the "warning level" in one of the categories measured by the state health department.
County health officials in a statement Wednesday said there were 87 cases of COVID per 100,000 residents Aug. 2-8. Under state rules, anything over 50 per 100,000 people triggers a "warning" status from the Illinois Department of Public Health. A county with two or more COVID-19 risk indicators may have additional restrictions put into place.
Last week, adjacent Moultrie County was placed at "warning level." Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week also put into place restrictions in Metro East counties after the region reached three consecutive days above the state-set threshold this month.
Shelby County and Macon County also each reported nine new cases of COVID on Wednesday.
Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton in a video message raised concerns about increasing COVID cases and the impact on Macon County.
"Warning status would set the county on the road to Phase 3 rules, which mandates some businesses close, and none of us want to see that," he said.
The state health department uses various indicators to determine warning-level status, including increased new infections per 100,000 people, a 20% increase in deaths two weeks in a row, availability of intensive care units in hospitals, hospital admissions and more.
Overall, the state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point for the fourth straight day, hitting 4.4%. That’s a full percentage point increase since July 24. For the first time, the state surpassed 50,000 tests results reported in a 24-hour period, with 50,299 completed tests yielding 2,295 confirmed cases — a one-day positivity rate of 4.6%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported another 25 virus-linked deaths, bringing the total casualties since the pandemic began to 7,806. There have been 211,889 confirmed cases among 3.48 million tests completed since the pandemic began.
Pritzker during a press conference Wednesday in Chicago said: “We won’t hesitate to tighten restrictions."
Meantime, Pritzker and representatives of the University of Illinois also announced a testing breakthrough which they said could eventually allow for greater suppression of new cases of the virus.
The state’s flagship public university was granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for rapid saliva-based testing similar to what is being used to test NBA players during their resumed season in Florida.
“Today's announcement is yet another game changer,” university President Timothy Killeen said at a news conference in Chicago. “The pioneering saliva-based testing developed by our leading edge researchers in Urbana produces rapid results at costs that allow and permit large-scale surveillance testing. That combination is a key to curbing the virus, allowing isolation early enough to limit the spread of the infection.”
The test also identifies those who are not showing symptoms.
The rapid test, combined with contact tracing and other virus mitigation efforts, could help public health officials identify outbreaks before they get out of hand. Killeen said the UI has created an internal unit at the system level “that is working with the governor and his team to share the technology in Illinois.”
State Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at the news conference that diligence is still needed in social distancing, wearing face coverings and washing hands as Illinois’ COVID-19 metrics continue in the wrong direction. She also urged all Illinoisans to get a flu shot “as early as possible” when they are available and to get regular exercise.
“I've heard people say that the numbers aren't that bad, they're only increasing a little, we're better than other states, we don't really need to be that strict,” she said. “The truth is, we are better than most states, but that's true today, but we are going in the wrong direction.”
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
