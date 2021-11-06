 Skip to main content
Watch now: Small businesses gather for Millikin's first Makers Market
Watch now: Small businesses gather for Millikin's first Makers Market

DECATUR — Learning how to create your own business can be daunting at first, with creating your own brand, message and products, but sometimes all you need is the space and motivation to get started. 

“You need to have hands-on experience and really go through with it,” said Yuhan Hua, assistant professor of entrepreneurship at Millikin University. “It’s important for students to recognize what they create and what people are willing to buy because there’s actual value in that.” 

The first Millikin Makers Market was held Saturday at Millikin's Oberhelman Center for Leadership Performance on the first floor of the University Commons

Organized by the university’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Women in Business student organization, the Makers Market hosted over 40 vendors who make up Millikin students, faculty and staff, and local middle and high school students.

Items ranged from clothing, personalized gifts, soaps, candles, tumblers, jewelry, artwork, greeting cards, baked goods and services like makeup, photography and live music for events.

Hua, who was selling her own curated jewelry and silk scarves at the event, said the market gives students more of an incentive than a letter grade because people are paying for their products and they are being recognized by strangers. 

“What we would really like for our community and other people to see is the entrepreneurial spirit across Millikin,” said Bethany Gotts, program coordinator for the Center of Entrepreneurship. “The entrepreneurship goes beyond just the business school and what students are doing is really phenomenal, whether they’re creating artwork or they’re making jewelry.” 

Bailey Benton, senior business management major and owner of Proverbs 31 Boutique, said this was her third market since opening her business in May and thinks the market is a great opportunity for students to get their name out. 

“My main mission and goal from my business is to sell modest clothing to women,” Benton said. “I want people to promote more of Millikin’s business side and being a Millikin business major, promoting that and all the opportunities that the university offers.” 

Gotts said organizing the market was a team effort and they originally had a goal of 20 vendors, but ultimately had to move spaces in order to have a bigger venue to house everyone in one spot. 

Elizabeth Wolpert, administrative and program assistant at the Center for Entrepreneurship and adviser for the Women in Business student organization, said the president of the student group came up with the idea of creating the market to bring awareness to all the student businesses on campus and create a setting for them to sell their products. 

“The Center for Entrepreneurship is a resource on campus that we want for all of the students to know that they can utilize throughout their business journey,” said Wolpert, who was also selling women’s jewelry and clothing from her own business, Lovelies Boutique, at the event. “We’re here to help no matter what your major is, and that’s something we really wanted to showcase.”

Others, like Skylyr Choe, a sophomore art therapy major, said her printmaking course professor encouraged her and other students to come out to the market and sell some of their artwork to see if it would be beneficial to them. 

Having created different art pieces since she was in grade school, Choe said her artwork hasn’t really turned into a business yet, as she still loves making prints and creating other forms of art for herself, but she understands the promise in having people see her art and buy it if they want to. 

“What I hope to get out of this is just a little bit of experience with selling and marketing out to the public in general,” Choe said. “There are a lot of students who come and haven’t really had that experience, such as myself, might find it helpful to start off in an environment that’s filled with a lot of their peers so there’s not as much pressure.”

