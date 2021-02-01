Watch now: Snowshoes a fun way to explore winter wonderland

BLOOMINGTON — Snowshoes have come a long way from the traditional wood-framed wonders with decks of woven leather that sometimes resembled super-sized tennis rackets.
The traditional snowshoes are still around, although you’re more likely to see them hanging on a wall than out on a trail, especially in Illinois. Modern snowshoes are generally made with an aluminum frame and nylon or other synthetic deck material.
Bindings with nylon or neoprene straps attach the snowshoes to your boots.
But we can put off the more technical details until later. The main things you need to know are they’re easy to use, they make it easier to travel on snow and, most of all, they’re fun.
There’s an old saying that goes, “If you can walk, you can cross-country ski.” That’s only partially true for skiing, but it’s on target for snowshoeing.
You may need to walk with a slightly wider stance, depending on the design of your snowshoes. There is a risk of stepping on your own snowshoe and falling — as I once did at the beginning of a race, nearly causing a pile-up of racers behind me. But if the snow is deep enough, you are more likely to hurt your pride than your body.
In fact, deep snow is where snowshoes really shine. Instead of sinking up to your knees, as you would wearing just boots, snowshoes will keep you close to the surface.
The emphasis is on “close” to the surface. You still will sink to some degree, especially if the snow is deep and extra fluffy. That brings us to the first consideration in choosing snowshoes: How will you use them and how much do you and your “cargo” weigh?
Snowshoes are rated for your weight. That includes all the weight you’ll be carrying, such as your winter clothing, boots, pack and maybe a child in a carrier. The more you weigh and the deeper and fluffier the snow, the more you will need wider and/or longer snowshoes.
My original snowshoes, by a company named MSR, have a set of optional “tails” I can clip on the back to make the snowshoe longer and provide more flotation.
Another helpful accessory is one or two trekking poles to help with balance, especially when going up or down hills.
You can find specially marked snowshoe trails, especially if you head into Wisconsin, Michigan or Minnesota, but that’s not necessary. Just about any hiking trail will do. It helps to have scouted in advance before the snow flies. Trails with stairs don’t mix well with snowshoes.
Many of the places I’ve written about in “Explore with Lenore” would be good places to snowshoe, including Humiston Woods, near Pontiac; McLean County’s Comlara Park, northwest of Hudson; and the ParkLands Foundation Merwin Preserve, near Lake Bloomington.
But, really, any city park or public golf course works well for exploring on snowshoes.
You can rent them at WildCountry, 203 S. Linden St., Normal, for $15 a day, $25 for two days or $50 for a week.
Most snowshoes have crampons under the forefoot to help keep you from sliding on icy or hard-packed snow or hills, which makes them useful even when the snow is not particularly deep.
Be a good winter neighbor when sharing the “road” with skiers. Don’t walk over the parallel tracks set by cross-country skiers.
So, the next time the weather forecasters say it's going to snow, don’t say, “Oh no!” say, “Let’s go.”
