Watch now: Somber scene in Decatur at service for fallen police officer Chris Oberheim

DECATUR — It is a somber scene this afternoon at the funeral of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim.

A Champaign Police Department car draped in black ribbon sits in front of Maranatha Assembly of God in Decatur where the funeral is being held for the Decatur native.

A large contingent of police officers from across the state and region are on hand to show their support for the family and those who knew and worked alongside Oberheim.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Oberheim died May 19 after being shot by a suspect in a domestic disturbance. A 1994 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, Oberheim began his law enforcement career as a Decatur police officer. He served the department for seven years before he joined the Champaign Police Department in 2008. His younger brother, Joe, still is with the Decatur department.

A procession carrying Oberheim's body for burial in Monticello Township Cemetery is expected to leave the church at 1:30 p.m. Champaign police officials have encouraged people to line the route, which will follow South Side Drive to Illinois 48, past Millikin University along Fairview Avenue to Oakland Avenue, to Pershing Road where it will turn left and get on Interstate 72 at Exit 138 near the Macon County Fairground.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0