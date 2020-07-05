Watch now: Speaking up to educate, change community mission of Terrence ‘TAT’ Taylor

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic. Read the series here.
Four canvas portraits with vibrant blues, yellows and oranges serve as the backdrop for Terrence ‘TAT’ Taylor’s online video forum where he addresses issues within the community, including the current national discussion surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement.
The Speak Up/Speak Out show Taylor recently began hosting with HOT 105.5 is just one of the many ways he is using his platform as a local leader to educate the community on important matters ranging from race to mental health.
“The one thing that I love about what is going on now is the education process, to educate those who haven’t heard of the injustices that have occurred or the discrepancies within history," said Taylor. "To correct, educate and inform and motivate and empower has been something I’ve really enjoyed.”
He added that education is vital to ending systemic racism at the local, state and national levels.
Taylor told the Herald & Review in April that one of his goals was to use his time at home during the coronavirus pandemic to pursue new projects. Not only has he started the online forum, he also recently became the director of community investment for the Community Foundation of Macon County. In a similar vein to the video forum, Taylor will be educating the masses in his new job.
“...the job for director of community investment came along and that is perfect for what I am trying to achieve within the community, to make sure the funding goes to the underprivileged to make sure that there is equality, diversity within the workplace, within the projects and programs that serve the community,” he said. “We want the people at the top to value and represent and speak to the individuals that we serve. My job is to make sure that we resemble that.”'
Taylor participated in local efforts supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement, which has gained renewed attention following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody. About 500 people gathered June 1 for a Justice Walk honoring Floyd.
Taylor and his 15-year-old daughter, Terrianah, earlier this month walked alongside hundreds of others honoring the lives of Black women who are victims of police brutality. The peaceful march held in downtown Decatur drew a crowd of about 400. Terrianah Taylor wore a T-shirt that read, “all lives can’t matter until black lives matter” and was chanting along with those in the crowd.
“Hate is taught. In my house, we teach love and communication and empathy to put yourself in an individual’s shoes. Just because something doesn’t directly affect you doesn’t mean it’s not important,” he said.
