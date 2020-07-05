Watch now: Speaking up to educate, change community mission of Terrence ‘TAT’ Taylor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic. Read the series here.

Four canvas portraits with vibrant blues, yellows and oranges serve as the backdrop for Terrence ‘TAT’ Taylor’s online video forum where he addresses issues within the community, including the current national discussion surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Speak Up/Speak Out show Taylor recently began hosting with HOT 105.5 is just one of the many ways he is using his platform as a local leader to educate the community on important matters ranging from race to mental health.

“The one thing that I love about what is going on now is the education process, to educate those who haven’t heard of the injustices that have occurred or the discrepancies within history," said Taylor. "To correct, educate and inform and motivate and empower has been something I’ve really enjoyed.”

He added that education is vital to ending systemic racism at the local, state and national levels.