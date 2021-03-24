Watch now: Splash Cove readies to open by Memorial Day weekend, COVID restrictions pending

DECATUR — As construction of the lazy river nears completion, Decatur Park District officials remain confident that Splash Cove will be set to open Memorial Day weekend.
"Right now we’re planning for an opening and we’re waiting for guidance from the state, from the CDC, from the local health departments," said Clay Gerhard, director of operations, regarding social distancing and capacity guidelines.
Maximum capacity of the water park is 999, which may need to be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
As of Tuesday, contractors with Decatur-based Christy-Foltz Inc. had filled and tested several of the lazy river's mechanical systems and a fill test had been concluded, Gerhard said. All of the concrete for the lazy river has been poured and painting of the 520-foot waterway will start next week.
The $3 million lazy river expansion was added to Splash Cove's 6.28-acre area with a groundbreaking in mid-September and funding through the Build Illinois Bond Fund. Since then, the waterway's winding system has taken shape with the far side splitting into a "rapids" area that's narrower and flows faster.
Park attendees can enter the counter-clockwise flowing water via the grand staircase entrance with provided clear floating tubes. Three "escape" stairs are also established around the river for convenient exits. The plan is to paint the entirety of the river white so lifeguards have a better view of floaters.
Additionally, crews during the second week of March were putting some touches on four shade structures: two located in the lazy river area, one at the competition pool and another at the kiddie pool. Other features, like the play area and four water slides, are ready for opening day.
Danita Roseman, recreation and aquatics supervisor, said around 125 to 130 employees are needed to fill positions around the water park that include lifeguards, front desk, concession stand, managers and aquatics attendants.
A total of 25 lifeguards will be on duty at Splash Cove at all times, with seven lifeguards assigned to patrol the lazy river, according to Roseman, who said the hiring process looks promising for opening day. The number of lifeguards on duty remains the same regardless of the park's occupancy at any given time.
"Between my returners at Fairview, the people I was going to hire last year and my applicants this year, I think I’m looking really good," Roseman said. Applicants include "a lot of high school kids, which is great because they can usually stick around for a couple of years."
While she's confident there will be enough to have a solid staff, anyone is encouraged to send in applications. Roseman said "we leave it open just because, especially with this new facility, we don't know what to expect. We always encourage people to apply just in case there are any openings."
