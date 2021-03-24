Watch now: Splash Cove readies to open by Memorial Day weekend, COVID restrictions pending

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, crews during the second week of March were putting some touches on four shade structures: two located in the lazy river area, one at the competition pool and another at the kiddie pool. Other features, like the play area and four water slides, are ready for opening day.

Danita Roseman, recreation and aquatics supervisor, said around 125 to 130 employees are needed to fill positions around the water park that include lifeguards, front desk, concession stand, managers and aquatics attendants.

A total of 25 lifeguards will be on duty at Splash Cove at all times, with seven lifeguards assigned to patrol the lazy river, according to Roseman, who said the hiring process looks promising for opening day. The number of lifeguards on duty remains the same regardless of the park's occupancy at any given time.

"Between my returners at Fairview, the people I was going to hire last year and my applicants this year, I think I’m looking really good," Roseman said. Applicants include "a lot of high school kids, which is great because they can usually stick around for a couple of years."