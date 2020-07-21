Watch now: Storms batter Decatur, toppling tree limbs and power lines

DECATUR — A storm front packing damaging wind gusts barreled through the Decatur area Tuesday evening, toppling tree limbs and power lines and sparking reports of scattered power outages.
Lt. Mike Rosenbery with the Decatur Fire Department said firefighters were being kept busy answering multiple calls. “Calls to power lines down, tree limbs, a lot of stuff like that right now,” he said, speaking around 6 p.m.
“It’s all over the city.”
The National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook that forecast scattered storms battering the Central Illinois area Tuesday night and then diminishing after midnight. The outlook warned that “some of the storms may become severe.” It also said damaging straight line winds were the main concern although the storms did pack the risk of spawning an “isolated tornado.”
Damaging winds in Decatur caused a fallen tree in front of a residence in the 1000 block of Gibson Street. Another impact came from immense rainfall that caused flooding at North Monroe and West William streets, as well as the corner of North Monroe and West Prairie Avenue.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible through Friday, giving way to hot and humid conditions this weekend, according to the weather service. A heat index of 105 degrees is possible Saturday and Sunday.
