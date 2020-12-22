Watch now: 'Suspicious' fire guts three downtown Pana buildings

PANA — At least a dozen departments from across the area were called to assist with a fire Tuesday in downtown Pana.

The fire, which involved three vacant buildings along East Second Street near the intersection of South Poplar Street, reportedly started around 10 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, fire was seen coming through the top of the buildings, according to Pana Fire Chief Rod Bland. "We had fire venting out the back of the building, too," he said.

The buildings were unoccupied with no utility services connected. "It is going to be suspicious, because there is no reason for a fire," Bland said.

the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The deteriorated conditions of the buildings created unsafe surroundings for the fire crews. Firefighters remained outside the buildings during the battle.

Departments assisting at the scene of what eventually was upgraded to a third alarm fire within 20 minutes of the first crews arriving, came from Christian, Montgomery, Shelby, Macon and Fayette counties.