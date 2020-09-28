Watch now: Take a STEAM Stroll at Heyworth's Centennial Park

HEYWORTH — If you go no farther than the entrance area of Heyworth’s Centennial Park, it looks like your typical community park with picnic areas, playground equipment and ball fields. You might even catch a glimpse of the lake.
But explore a bit deeper and you’ll find the lake is bigger than you thought and surrounded by the wooded Heyworth Memorial Trail that also skirts Kickapoo Creek and leads to a pond, covered in green duckweed this time of year.
The trail harbors another hidden gem (besides an abundance of birds I will talk about later): the STEAM Stroll.
The idea for the STEAM Stroll started with fourth-graders at Heyworth Elementary School during the 2018-19 school year.
Their teacher, Anna Hanrahan, said she was looking for a project that would be a learning activity for students in the Proficient and Accelerated Learning Students program, benefit the community and broaden awareness of what STEAM learning is.
Signs along the trail encourage children (and adults) to take a closer look at what’s around them and interact with the environment. It can help you become more observant and being in nature is relaxing.
“They’re the ones who did a lot of brainstorming on what the activities should be,” Hanrahan said of her students, who also worked with the sign company on their content and made a presentation to the village, which shared in the cost of the project.
It was also the students' idea to create a Facebook page where people could post pictures of themselves on the trail, she said.
There’s a scavenger hunt sign with a list that includes finding a bird’s nest, animal tracks, three different insects, a turtle and a spider web. If you are the first person on the trail on an early late summer day, the spider web might find you before you find it.
The engineering sign suggests creating a small structure with sticks, rocks, leaves and anything else found on the ground.
The arts sign encourages people to draw in the dirt with a stick, make a design with rocks or draw pictures of what they saw when they get home.
Hanrahan said the signs could be changed “if future classes come up with new ideas.”
Take notes or pictures of the signs as you stroll along the Heyworth trail and you can engage in STEAM Stroll activities at other locations, too.
The park is a regular stop for birders and part of the John Wesley Powell Audubon Society’s annual spring bird count.
Migrating warblers and other song birds are flying through now. Soon, migrating waterfowl will be stopping to rest on the park lake and a private lake adjacent to the park. You can view the latter from the park trail but don’t trespass.
A very unusual visitor caused a lot of excitement in December. Birders traveled from around the state to see a rare whooping crane.
Will the whooping crane return again? There’s no way to know, but one thing is certain: Heyworth will continue to be a good place to embrace nature and take a STEAM Stroll.
