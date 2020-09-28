Watch now: Take a STEAM Stroll at Heyworth's Centennial Park

Signs along the trail encourage children (and adults) to take a closer look at what’s around them and interact with the environment. It can help you become more observant and being in nature is relaxing.

“They’re the ones who did a lot of brainstorming on what the activities should be,” Hanrahan said of her students, who also worked with the sign company on their content and made a presentation to the village, which shared in the cost of the project.

It was also the students' idea to create a Facebook page where people could post pictures of themselves on the trail, she said.

There’s a scavenger hunt sign with a list that includes finding a bird’s nest, animal tracks, three different insects, a turtle and a spider web. If you are the first person on the trail on an early late summer day, the spider web might find you before you find it.

The engineering sign suggests creating a small structure with sticks, rocks, leaves and anything else found on the ground.

The arts sign encourages people to draw in the dirt with a stick, make a design with rocks or draw pictures of what they saw when they get home.