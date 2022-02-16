 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: 'The Seed' podcast promoting A.E. Staley documentary releases episode highlighting Herald & Review

The Seed podcast

A screen capture of The Seed podcast with co-hosts Julie Staley, top left, and Laura Jahr, top right, and guest Justin Conn of the Herald & Review.

 HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — A podcast promoting the upcoming A.E. Staley documentary "Fields of Gold" has released a new episode highlighting the Herald & Review's role in telling Staley's story in Decatur.

Staley_Julie 1 071521.JPG

The Herald & Review's Justin Conn, right, talks with Julie Staley about the feature documentary “Fields of Gold: The Rags to Riches story of A.E. Staley” about the life and times of the Decatur manufacturer. It is presented in partnership with the Herald & Review.

The podcast, called "The Seed," is hosted by film producer and director Julie Staley and Staley Museum director Laura Jahr. In its second episode, longtime Herald & Review writer and editor Justin Conn joined the podcast to discuss Decatur's daily newspapers' role in recording Staley's every move throughout his career up until his death in 1940, and the lasting history of Staley in the community.

jahr_laura-062120-1.jpg

Laura Jahr is shown at A.E. Staley Museum, where she is curator. A documentary about the influential business leader is in production. 

Production of the film is currently in the editing process, and will then be delivered to local music composer Eric Watkins for scoring. Producers plan to release the film this year.

It was announced last month Emmy Award Winning actor and narrator Peter Coyote has been hired to narrate. Coyote is an actor with more than 130 films on his resume.

Peter Coyote

Coyote

He has narrated more than 200 documentaries and 17 audiobooks. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Narrator in 2015 for his work in “The Roosevelts: An Intimate History.”

A.E. Staley

A.E. Staley is shown in June 1932. 

The Staley documentary, produced by Spencer Films, focuses on the life of A.E. Staley, a pioneer of agribusiness who introduced soybean processing and operated the world’s largest expeller soybean mill. Staley is also credited for starting the careers of several Hall of Fame athletes through his semi-pro baseball team and Staley Football Team, which eventually became the Chicago Bears.

