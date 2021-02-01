Watch Now: Tree removal for bike trail connecting Cresthaven Park to Forsyth to begin next week, park district says

DECATUR — Decatur Park District officials say work on the Stevens Creek Bike Trail project is set to begin next week, weather permitting.

The initial work on the 1.5-mile biking trail extension that will connect Cresthaven Park to Forsyth, will involve the removal of trees within the path's marked boundaries.

Park district workers will begin mobilizing Monday and "ease" into the project, as "ground conditions, wind and staffing will all play into when we are able to begin," according to Clay Gerhard, director of operation with the Decatur Park District.

The project, carrying an estimated cost of $1.9 million, will be funded through an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant and a park district match, Gerhard said.

The extension has been in development since 2006 and the grant was awarded in 2014.

Karalee Misner, director of marketing and communications, said the park district's website and Facebook page will provide updates and information about the project.

As part of that outreach effort, staff members were in Cresthaven Park on Monday afternoon to shoot a video updating the public on the project. An important piece of information was that the brand new leg of the trail won't inhibit any current trails, Misner said.