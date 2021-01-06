Watch now: U.S. Rep. Mary Miller tells crowd Hitler 'was right on one thing'

WASHINGTON — Mary Miller, the newly-sworn in member of Congress from Oakland, told those taking part in a rally Wednesday outside the U.S. Capitol that Adolf Hitler “was right on one thing.”

Her comments were captured on a video and posted on Twitter by a woman in the crowd. The comments have prompted a host of negative responses.

"If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle," Miller is heard saying in the video. "Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”

Miller represents the 15th Congressional District, having replaced John Shimkus who chose not to seek reelection.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed Miller's remarks in his Wednesday COVID-19 press conference.

“Let me be clear. Hitler got nothing right. This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics," Pritzker said. "Illinois Republicans cannot allow this to stand and must condemn this vile and evil streak in their party,” Pritzker said.