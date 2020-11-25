Watch now: Up to the challenge: Decatur brothers rewarded for service to community

DECATUR — There are a lot of things you can do to help someone in need.
That includes mowing lawns, as three Decatur boys learned over the summer, as part of the 50 Yard Challenge.
The concept is simple. Open to youth ages 7 to 17, the challenge requires participants to cut, for free, 50 lawns of those who are elderly, disabled, single parents, veterans or any other community resident in need. The challenge is led by Alabama-based Raising Men Lawn Care Service.
"The whole point of the organization is just to get kids out there to help those in need," said Rodney Smith, the leader of the nonprofit organization. "I'm just trying to encourage kids to get out there and make a difference in their community."
Smith was in Decatur on Tuesday to honor the Curry brothers — Elijah, 12, Uriah, 10, and Noah, 9 — for successfully completing the challenge.
Beginning in late June, the trio dedicated three to five days a week to the task. They met the goal in late September.
"We've been enjoying mowing lawns and enjoyed doing it together as brothers," Elijah said. "We really liked mowing because it teaches us in the future that you can't give up and you can work harder."
"It was kind of difficult for some of them," Noah said. "Some were long and took a bit of time, but my brothers were a big help for me."
Kids are allowed to work as a team, have no time limit to reach the final goal and may do a lawn more than once. During the fall and winter months the organization challenges youth with raking leaves and snow shoveling driveways.
To accept the challenge, the youth must submit a photo of themselves holding a sign that reads "I accept the 50 Yard Challenge." For doing that, Raising Men sends them a white Raising Men/Women T-shirt, shades and ear protection.
For every 10 lawns cut, they earn a new color of T-shirt to show off their progress. The youth receive an orange shirt after 10 lawns, green after 20, blue after 30, red after 40 and a black shirt for completing 50.
During his visit Tuesday, Smith awarded the Curry brothers with their shirts, as well as a new lawn mower, weed trimmer and blower.
Noah said they hope to use their new equipment to cut more lawns around the community, as well as expressing interest in pursuing lawn care as a career in the future.
Smith said the organization was started in 2016 and the 50 Yard Challenge started a short time later with a handful of kids from Huntsville, Alabama. The challenge has grown to about 1,300 youth nationwide, with some participants in other countries.
