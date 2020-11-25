Watch now: Up to the challenge: Decatur brothers rewarded for service to community

DECATUR — There are a lot of things you can do to help someone in need.

That includes mowing lawns, as three Decatur boys learned over the summer, as part of the 50 Yard Challenge.

The concept is simple. Open to youth ages 7 to 17, the challenge requires participants to cut, for free, 50 lawns of those who are elderly, disabled, single parents, veterans or any other community resident in need. The challenge is led by Alabama-based Raising Men Lawn Care Service.

"The whole point of the organization is just to get kids out there to help those in need," said Rodney Smith, the leader of the nonprofit organization. "I'm just trying to encourage kids to get out there and make a difference in their community."

Smith was in Decatur on Tuesday to honor the Curry brothers — Elijah, 12, Uriah, 10, and Noah, 9 — for successfully completing the challenge.

Beginning in late June, the trio dedicated three to five days a week to the task. They met the goal in late September.

"We've been enjoying mowing lawns and enjoyed doing it together as brothers," Elijah said. "We really liked mowing because it teaches us in the future that you can't give up and you can work harder."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}