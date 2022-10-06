Watch now: Urnest search to find resting place for cremains

DECATUR — Macon County Coroner Michael Day has mortal remains in his office in need of a final resting place.

The cremated remains showed up contained in an unusual glass urn and now the search is on to identify the late person.

“We have no idea who it is,” said Day. “So we are trying to figure out if there are any relatives who want to claim the remains.”

The best hope for doing that, Day said, is if someone happens to recognize the urn, a very dark blue glass with a silver-colored lid, the whole thing the size of a large flower pot.

It was handed in by an anonymous woman who showed up with it at the Decatur offices of Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home in the late afternoon of Sept. 14. Day said she claimed to have found the urn sitting in an alley behind the 1700 block of North Main Street.

David Goebel, the general manager of the funeral home, said cremains usually contain a kind of metal dog tag identifying the deceased and the crematory. He said the mystery urn was checked but there was no ID tag.

“They do like cremated human remains, yes they do,” Goebel added.

“And I think it was nice of the lady who brought them into us because otherwise somebody was going to pick that urn up and throw it in the garbage, which would be terribly inconsiderate.”

He said the distinctive urn should be memorable for somebody: “It is unusual; I’ve not seen one like it and I’ve been in the business for over 30 years.”

If no one claims the urn and its last remains, they will join some 15 others Day has sitting on shelves after they could not be identified, some of them dating back years. The coroner said he eventually plans to lay them to rest with a proper burial and service.

“I am of the opinion that human remains are human remains and you should treat them with some dignity,” he said.

Day said the easy portability and storage of cremains can complicate his job because they can show up anywhere.

“I remember we had a gentleman who died suddenly and unexpectedly and I was there at his house when a friend of his said to me ‘What are you going to do about his grandparents and parents?’ I said ‘Excuse me?’ And he replied ‘They are all in the closet.’”

And Day said that is just where they were, the cremains of the man’s parents and his paternal and maternal grandparents, all sitting in plastic boxes on a shelf.

The coroner said he made special arrangements and they all ended up being buried in the same grave site as the son and grandson.

If you know anything about the mystery glass urn, call 217-424-1348.