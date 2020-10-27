 Skip to main content
Watch now: USDA deputy tours Bloomington-Normal food bank
NORMAL — The Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal on Tuesday hosted Brandon Lipps, undersecretary of food, nutrition and consumer services for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. 

Lipps was given a tour of the center and officials talked about the food bank's mission. 

The organization this year also participated in the Farm to Family Food Box Program, funded by the federal department. More than 669,000 food boxes were given away through August.

