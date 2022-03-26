Watch now: Vietnam veterans honored in Decatur event with special guest Shilo Harris

DECATUR — Having served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1963 to 1966, Michael Mills said all who served during that time were truly exceptional.

Stationed at the Cu Chi base camp between the Cambodian border and Saigon, which is now know as Ho Chi Minh City, Mills said he went back to Vietnam in 2020 to visit the place he once stood almost 60 years ago.

"We were one of a kind," said Mills, with his son Chris, who also served in the Army from 1987 to 2005. "We were spit on when we came home and everything, and when we get together, we all know we don't have to explain anything to anybody."

Veterans and their families gathered at the Decatur Civic Center Saturday for a Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day with special guest speaker, Iraq War veteran and retired Staff Sgt. Shilo Harris.

The event was hosted by the Veterans Recognition of Central Illinois, and committeeman Gary Fyke said he first saw Harris back in 2019 at a seminar in Dallas, where he spoke with him about coming up to Central Illinois for a weekend.

Three years later, Fyke was picking up Harris from the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington, with a warm crowd of supporters and veterans welcoming him.

"We were just blessed that he had this open, because this is a date he usually has booked," said Fyke, who served in the Marine Corps. during Vietnam from 1970 to 1971. "It turned out to be really great for us."

Harris, who is from San Antonio, Texas, is the author of the book "Steel Will," about his experience during the Iraq War. He's also a motivational speaker who talks with fellow veterans and soldiers across the country.

Harris suffered severe burns to over 35% of his body after his armored vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device on Feb. 19, 2007. Three of his fellow servicemembers were killed, and Harris was in a coma for 48 days.

"Despite my injuries, I had limitations before in my life," Harris said. "God does not do bad things, but God could change the narrative. God can change the conclusion of that episode and turn it into a blessing for you as long as you remain faithful, and that's something I've tried to do each and every day, is put one foot in front of the other and say, 'I know there's a blessing behind this, I just need to find it.'"

While spending nearly three years recovering and undergoing intensive physical therapy at the burn unit of Brooklyn Medical Center in San Antonio, Harris said his first experience speaking in public almost happened by accident.

At the beginning of his journey, Harris was walking around the hospital looking for the doctor's office when he walked into a room filled with caregivers, trauma nurses and chaplains getting ready for an orientation. One of them asked if he was their guest speaker.

Harris initially said no, but jokingly said he could, and told the group his story, leaving the crowd amazed, and himself with a different sense of purpose.

"With every presentation, I try to always speak from the heart, because it's like I said, I've got so many things to be thankful for," Harris said. "Yes, I got injured. Yes, I have injuries and yes, I have disabilities, but I think we all have limitations in our life. It's how we deal with them on the back end that makes us different and separates us from those other people."

"Everybody has that ability to pull themselves through and get out there and just do it," he said.

Greg Collins, superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Macon County, who also served in the Marine Corps. during the Iraq War from 2001 to 2005, said he works with veterans who have conditions from Agent Orange exposure and other combat-related injuries, with a goal of helping them receive the treatment they deserve.

Collins said although he served during a different time than most of the veterans he works with, he feels that each one is like a brother to him.

"They didn't get treated right coming home, so that's why it's important for us to pay them back now," Collins said. "I know a lot of these guys on a personal basis and it's not just personal, I treat them all like brothers."

Vietnam veteran Roger Farris, who served in Dong Ha from 1969 to 1970, said he comes to the Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day every year to reconnect with old friends, and this year he was especially interested in hearing Harris speak.