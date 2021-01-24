Watch now: Volunteers collect over 100 bags of trash at Lake Decatur

DECATUR — Mike and Chris Delatte have fond memories from their childhood of days spent fishing on Lake Decatur.
Still avid fishermen, the brothers, 37 and 40, enjoy passing on their knowledge to their daughters, but fishing lessons go beyond the basics of casting and hooking bait. On Saturday, the lesson was how to do your part as a fisherman by helping pick up trash and litter.
"We grew up on this lake and we wanted to make it part of our family again," said Chris Delatte. "It’s fishing line, you know, it’s Styrofoam and unfortunately beer cans and bottles that could hurt the kids, because we want to take them out fishing, too. So that’s important to us."
Their daughters, 12-year-old Clara and 9-year-old Kerrigan, and other close friends made up the group that spent the day picking up trash around Lake Decatur Dam. But they were just a few who took part in cleanup efforts Saturday, as over 100 volunteers partook in the trash-picking-up event organized by 54-year-old Steve Nichols, a frequent Decatur fisherman.
Cleanup efforts were planned after low water levels in the lake revealed many areas littered with discarded items like fishing line, lead, plastic and aluminum cans. Volunteers initially gathered for a briefing at 11 a.m. below the Lake Decatur Dam on West Lincoln Park Drive where supplies of trash bags, orange vests and gloves were handed out.
Groups then dispersed to other areas that needed cleaning such as Williams Street bridge, Sportsman's Park, Grove Road and South Shores dam fishing area. A number of volunteers stayed to pick up trash around the Lake Decatur Dam.
"A lot of really nasty stuff is getting revealed. Hooks, plastic bottles, jars, things like that," Nichols said. "You look at it and it just makes your blood boil."
The volunteers finished up for the day around 2 p.m. having filled over 100 trash bags, according to Nichols. Some items even included old TVs and tires, he said.
Delatte shared sentiments similar to Nichols', saying "it's holding the other fishermen accountable. If you're out fishing, you know, leave it like you found it. Leave it better than you found it." The 37-year-old said he's been a part of lake cleanup efforts in the past and does his best to pick up 10 pieces of trash before wrapping up a day out on the lake.
Similarly, 48-year-old Krista Foxx and her wife Marie, 54, look to pick up any discarded trash they see while walking at Rock Springs Conservation Area. While at the dam Saturday, they both expressed a sense of duty in helping keep the earth clean, and have taken part in cleanup efforts along the Sangamon River.
But considering the 20 years they've lived in Decatur, Saturday's "heartening" turnout was the largest volunteer turnout they'd seen for a lake cleanup event, Marie Foxx said.
"We were both raised to respect the land from which we came from," she said. "This is a gift regardless of spiritual belief, ethical belief. We need to take pride in where we live and what we do."
Krista added that a big issue she's noticed is discarded plastic around Lake Decatur, especially plastic grocery bags.
"It's a matter of helping the environment and helping the community," said 67-year-old volunteer Ed German.
