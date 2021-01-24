Watch now: Volunteers collect over 100 bags of trash at Lake Decatur

DECATUR — Mike and Chris Delatte have fond memories from their childhood of days spent fishing on Lake Decatur.

Still avid fishermen, the brothers, 37 and 40, enjoy passing on their knowledge to their daughters, but fishing lessons go beyond the basics of casting and hooking bait. On Saturday, the lesson was how to do your part as a fisherman by helping pick up trash and litter.

"We grew up on this lake and we wanted to make it part of our family again," said Chris Delatte. "It’s fishing line, you know, it’s Styrofoam and unfortunately beer cans and bottles that could hurt the kids, because we want to take them out fishing, too. So that’s important to us."

Their daughters, 12-year-old Clara and 9-year-old Kerrigan, and other close friends made up the group that spent the day picking up trash around Lake Decatur Dam. But they were just a few who took part in cleanup efforts Saturday, as over 100 volunteers partook in the trash-picking-up event organized by 54-year-old Steve Nichols, a frequent Decatur fisherman.