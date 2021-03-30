Watch now: Volunteers needed to set up U.S. flags honoring fallen State Trooper Todd Hanneken

MOUNT ZION — Volunteers are needed to help set up U.S. flags on Wednesday in advance of the funeral of Illinois State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken.

Anyone interested in helping can meet at 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Mount Zion Intermediate School, 310 S. Henderson St. Help also will be needed picking up the flags at 10 a.m. Friday.

Volunteers will meet despite weather conditions and are asked to wear gloves and dress accordingly to help set up over 2,000 flags.

Hanneken's funeral is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, April 1, at the Intermediate School.

Hanneken, 45, of Long Creek died Thursday morning when his squad car rammed into a utility pole and a tree on Illinois 10 in Bondville. Hanneken was on patrol but State Police said he was not responding to a call and there appeared to be no signs of foul play.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Hanneken was a 1994 graduate of Mount Zion High School. In 1999, he graduated with his bachelor's in criminal justice sciences from Illinois State University. He achieved his lifelong goal of becoming a second generation Illinois State Police Trooper, graduating in December 2000 as a part of Cadet Class 100. Hanneken’s father also served as a state trooper.