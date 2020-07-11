Watch now: Warrior Run starts in Forsyth, honors veterans

FORSYTH — Shane Hartman, 45, brought his Harley-Davidson motorcycle back to the local dealership on Saturday, just to take a ride along with a few others.
“I’m here to support the veterans,” he said. “And I’m a veteran.”
About 80 motorcycle owners met to honor veterans Saturday morning at Coziahr Harley-Davidson in Forsyth for the fifth annual Warrior Run, hosted by the local dealership.
Hartman is an Air Force veteran serving in 1994. “This is great for morale,” he said.
Hartman also rode to honor his father, a Vietnam War veteran, and his grandfather, a World War II veteran.
“When my dad came back from Vietnam, they were shunned. It was bad,” he said. “And now we’re finally celebrating all these guys, men and women both. I think this adds to their spirit.”
According to Loren Agee, Coziahr Harley-Davidson marketing manager, the business has organized motorcycle rides in the past to recognize local military. “We’ve had runs every year that have to do with honoring past and present military,” she said.
The event began with the Macon County Honor Guard’s presentation of the American Flag. After the national anthem was sung, motorcycles left the Harley-Davidson store headed for the Decatur Airport. The riders were greeted by local firefighters, military personnel, a giant American Flag and a UH 72 Lakota helicopter and a UH 60 Blackhawk helicopter. “It’s available so that we can take a photo with it,” Agee said. “It’s very unique.”
Warrant Officer Josh Miller, 38, is currently serving in Decatur. He was unable to participate in the event. “We’re working,” he said. “But this is really neat.”
Miller said he appreciates the amount of motorcycles that arrived at the airport. “This is a lot,” he said.
After they left the airport, the motorcycles traveled to Lovington American Legion, then Bement American Legion, and Dewitt Country Store before heading to the final stop at Bargenta, a bar in Argenta. “It’s going to be a long ride,” Agee said before the event.
Each stop had its own activities, including drawings for prizes and food. The last location had entertainment scheduled for the remainder of the evening.
Ron Sloan, 78, led the motorcade to the airport. He is a member of the local motorcycle club Prairieland ABATE and is an avid motorcycle rider. “I just love riding,” he said. “Any time, any place.”
According to Sloan, the social distancing rules did not affect the number of riders. “Last year we had about 70 or 80 too,” he said. “I don’t think it made a difference.”
The Warrior Run has a special meaning to Sloan. He served in the Army from 1960 to 1963. “We’re just taking care of veterans,” he said about the importance of the event.
Other vehicle owners wanted to join in the activities. Edgar Cassell, 93, brought his 1948 Army Jeep. “It came out after World War II,” he said. “It’s something I always wanted.”
After Cassell received the military vehicle six years ago, he requested the help of a Richland Community College automotive class in repairing and restoring the body to an original condition. “That saved me a lot of money,” he said.
