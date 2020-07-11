Watch now: Warrior Run starts in Forsyth, honors veterans

Warrant Officer Josh Miller, 38, is currently serving in Decatur. He was unable to participate in the event. “We’re working,” he said. “But this is really neat.”

Miller said he appreciates the amount of motorcycles that arrived at the airport. “This is a lot,” he said.

After they left the airport, the motorcycles traveled to Lovington American Legion, then Bement American Legion, and Dewitt Country Store before heading to the final stop at Bargenta, a bar in Argenta. “It’s going to be a long ride,” Agee said before the event.

Each stop had its own activities, including drawings for prizes and food. The last location had entertainment scheduled for the remainder of the evening.

Ron Sloan, 78, led the motorcade to the airport. He is a member of the local motorcycle club Prairieland ABATE and is an avid motorcycle rider. “I just love riding,” he said. “Any time, any place.”

According to Sloan, the social distancing rules did not affect the number of riders. “Last year we had about 70 or 80 too,” he said. “I don’t think it made a difference.”