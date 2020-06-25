Watch now: What businesses, services reopen Friday

All retail can open but limited to 50% of store capacity. Social distancing should be observed in common areas. Checkout keypads should be cleaned after each use.

Restaurants and bars

For phase four, restaurants can seat parties up to 10 people for indoor dining and drinking. For standing areas, restaurants need to limit capacity to 25%. In dining areas, tables should be separated by 6 feet and barriers installed for those not 6 feet apart. Self-service beverage fountains are allowed with additional precautions.

Haircuts and personal care

Phase four includes businesses such as hair salons, hair braiders, barber shops, nail salons, spas, massage therapy clinics, waxing centers, tattoo parlors and tanning salons. Services should be limited to those that can be performed while customer and employee are wearing a face covering. Facility may operate at 50% of capacity. All magazines and any shared items from common areas should be removed. Services are allowed by reservation only with no walk-ins permitted. Reusable customer items such as towels, blankets, capes, robes should be sterilized after use.

Health clubs