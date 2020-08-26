Watch now: What does Gov. Pritzker's new mandate mean for area bars and restaurants?

"The best thing I'm going to be able to do is post some signs and educate guests on what's going on," Greenwell said.

Decatur resident Brittney Bradley, following an afternoon lunch at Lock Stock with a friend, said she "understands why they're doing it." The 32-year-old, who read-up on the new restrictions Wednesday morning, said she doesn't see much of a change personally.

Bradley said she doesn't go out to eat all too often, but makes sure to pack a mask during public outings, saying that "anything that can help prevent the spread is good," she said. However, Bradley did share a bit of concern, too.

"I just don't know how well it's going to work," she said, regarding how bar and restaurant employees will have to enforce that customers are following the mandate. "You're asked to be a waitress, waiter or bartender and I feel like by making people put a mask on is going to make people angry and frustrated. You're putting a lot on those staff members.

The mandate would be easier on bar and restaurants if a separate system helped enforce the restrictions, Greenwell said.

"It can get really tricky to police our customers. I don't think it's going to be an easy thing to enforce," he said. "I wish there was a way for some compliance to be out there to do it besides us," he said.