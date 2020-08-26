Watch now: What does Gov. Pritzker's new mandate mean for area bars and restaurants?

DECATUR— Andrew Chiligiris says local bars and restaurants are doing the best they can despite "ever-changing regulations" due to COVID-19.
"We just want to tell people to please come out and support us," said Chiligiris, owner of Lincoln Square Lounge and Lock Stock & Barrel in Decatur. "It has been very stressful on this business."
COVID-19 restrictions have made business anything but smooth for the owners of local eating establishments. For some, statewide mandates have required changes in day-to-day operations like adjusting to curb-side pickup or offering delivery for the first time. In late July, local establishments were even threatened to have their liquor licenses pulled by the city if they were failing to enforce the guidance of wearing a mask.
Now, the guidance of wearing a mask is a statewide requirement. Starting Wednesday, all restaurant and bar customers in Illinois were required to wear masks when interacting with staff working at the business. Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered the mandate Tuesday as the number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois continue to climb.
“Illinois has had a mask mandate since May 1 this year, and in most establishments, people are adhering to it,” Pritzker said in a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday. “But it’s important that we treat hospitality employees just as you would in any retail store or establishment. This new requirement asks a little bit more of our residents dining out in order to protect their health and safety and that of our front-line hospitality workers.”
Coney McKane's owner Lea Stukins said a change in procedures began Wednesday. According to Stukins, their servers remind guests of the new regulations and explain that masks be worn while walking to their table and anytime a server is at the table. Coney McKane's required that masks be worn until customers were seated prior to the new mandate.
"We've really had to look at how we serve and wait on people to try and make it to be the least inconvenient and the safest that we can," Stukins said. "If it's something they don't want to do, they certainly have the option of leaving. But if everybody is following the guidelines, it's not like they're going to go to someplace else and have it be different."
Paco Greenwell, general manager of Lock Stock & Barrel, said the new mandate will most likely not require any further changes to daily operations. Additional restrictions did cause some concern, as staff members will have to be the ones to enforce them, according to Greenwell.
"The best thing I'm going to be able to do is post some signs and educate guests on what's going on," Greenwell said.
Decatur resident Brittney Bradley, following an afternoon lunch at Lock Stock with a friend, said she "understands why they're doing it." The 32-year-old, who read-up on the new restrictions Wednesday morning, said she doesn't see much of a change personally.
Bradley said she doesn't go out to eat all too often, but makes sure to pack a mask during public outings, saying that "anything that can help prevent the spread is good," she said. However, Bradley did share a bit of concern, too.
"I just don't know how well it's going to work," she said, regarding how bar and restaurant employees will have to enforce that customers are following the mandate. "You're asked to be a waitress, waiter or bartender and I feel like by making people put a mask on is going to make people angry and frustrated. You're putting a lot on those staff members.
The mandate would be easier on bar and restaurants if a separate system helped enforce the restrictions, Greenwell said.
"It can get really tricky to police our customers. I don't think it's going to be an easy thing to enforce," he said. "I wish there was a way for some compliance to be out there to do it besides us," he said.
Chiligiris said policies that requires customers to do something with no enforcement system in place turns his employees "into this type of guardian, an enforcer of law." According to Chiligiris, staff members have been treated poorly by customers upset at having to follow past restrictions since re-opening in May.
"This has been difficult for us to navigate," he said. "Whether my personal feelings are supportive of these restrictions or against them, we're just trying to do our best."
