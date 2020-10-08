Watch now: What's at stake for Decatur in the census? 'We need to count every person that we have'

DECATUR — Time's almost up to take the census, and elected officials on Thursday ramped up outreach in the final weeks before deadline. Among them was Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who urged residents to stand up and be counted so the region isn't shortchanged out of funding and representatives in Washington.

"That's money for the county, the city, for this entire area," the Democrat said at a Decatur Civic Center press conference. "That's seats at the table and that's voices fighting for you. We can't lose that."

The once-a-decade census is being closely watched this year locally because the region and state have seen population declines. There is concern an undercount will have long-range impacts.

The final numbers determine how a wide variety of federal money is divided based on population, from school lunch programs, improving neighborhoods and job training programs. The tally also determines how many seats a state gets in Congress.

Speakers Thursday included state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill; state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur; Decatur Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe; and Paula Campbell, director of health equity and emergency response for the Illinois Primary Health Care Association.