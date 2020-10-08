Watch now: What's at stake for Decatur in the census? 'We need to count every person that we have'

DECATUR — Time's almost up to take the census, and elected officials on Thursday ramped up outreach in the final weeks before deadline. Among them was Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who urged residents to stand up and be counted so the region isn't shortchanged out of funding and representatives in Washington.
"That's money for the county, the city, for this entire area," the Democrat said at a Decatur Civic Center press conference. "That's seats at the table and that's voices fighting for you. We can't lose that."
The once-a-decade census is being closely watched this year locally because the region and state have seen population declines. There is concern an undercount will have long-range impacts.
The final numbers determine how a wide variety of federal money is divided based on population, from school lunch programs, improving neighborhoods and job training programs. The tally also determines how many seats a state gets in Congress.
Speakers Thursday included state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill; state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur; Decatur Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe; and Paula Campbell, director of health equity and emergency response for the Illinois Primary Health Care Association.
Manar said the need to get an accurate headcount is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Data that's being used for COVID-related response in Decatur was compiled in 2010 and the data used for the next 10 years will be determined by the 2020 census.
The Decatur population in 2010 was counted at 76,122, but is estimated to be counted at around 70,000 in 2020. City officials say Decatur could receive $171,540 less each year in funding for every 1,000 people lost in the census count.
Additionally, the census comes at a time where Decatur is experiencing a decline in population. Mayor Moore-Wolfe said
Support Local Journalism
"Just a 1% undercount could result in the state losing hundreds of millions of dollars of federal funds in a time where we simply need it the most," Stratton said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in September appeared at the Decatur Library to urge census participation, citing nearly $195 million lost in federal funding for Illinois due to just a 1% undercount.
According to Stratton, the self-response rate of residents participating in the 2020 census in Macon County and Decatur are below the national average, 68% and 63% respectively. She encouraged those who have already taken part in the 2020 census to reach out to friends and neighbors.
Mayor Moore-Wolfe said anyone can reach out to the city office with questions and can still go back and adjust their census numbers if they didn't accurately record household numbers the first time.
"It doesn't take long and it's critically important," said Mayor Moore-Wolfe, who said the census will help with city services like the fire and police departments. "We need to count every person that we have."
A U.S. District Court judge in California earlier this month extended the U.S. Census' deadline for counting from Monday to Oct. 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by the National Urban League against U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, who oversees the U.S. Census Bureau. The plaintiffs claim the bureau changed its deadline to accommodate a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude undocumented immigrants from the numbers used in redrawing congressional districts.
CENSUS: Illinois is not alone in population losses. Here are the 7 things to know about the census.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.