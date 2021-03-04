Watch now: With Lake Decatur filling up, city drops request for voluntary water conservation

DECATUR — After nearly three months, the city of Decatur has dropped its request for residents to practice voluntarily water conservation measures.

According to a release from the city, the water level of Lake Decatur has steadily increased due to moderate precipitation in the lake's watershed.

The lake reached a low point of 610.7 feet above mean sea level, or 65% full, on Jan. 1, but has since risen to 613.3 feet, or 89% full, which is above normal for winter lake levels.

With anticipated spring rains, the lake is expected to be 100% full by May 1.

Lake Decatur, throughout its nearly 100-year history, has always been full during the spring.

The lack of rain in the Lake Decatur watershed since mid-August brought lake levels to their lowest since the 2012 drought. It led city officials in December to request that all water customers voluntarily reduce their use until further notice.