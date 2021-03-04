 Skip to main content
Watch now: With Lake Decatur filling up, city drops request for voluntary water conservation
Watch now: With Lake Decatur filling up, city drops request for voluntary water conservation

Limited rain and snow throughout the second half of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, has left portions of Lake Decatur that are usually under water exposed. Decatur officials say the level has stabilized and are hopeful a wet spring will fill it up. Until then, water users are encouraged to practice conservation measures. Go to www.herald-review to see a video about the lake's water level.

DECATUR — After nearly three months, the city of Decatur has dropped its request for residents to practice voluntarily water conservation measures. 

According to a release from the city, the water level of Lake Decatur has steadily increased due to moderate precipitation in the lake's watershed.

The lake reached a low point of 610.7 feet above mean sea level, or 65% full, on Jan. 1, but has since risen to 613.3 feet, or 89% full, which is above normal for winter lake levels. 

With anticipated spring rains, the lake is expected to be 100% full by May 1. 

Lake Decatur, throughout its nearly 100-year history, has always been full during the spring.

The lack of rain in the Lake Decatur watershed since mid-August brought lake levels to their lowest since the 2012 drought. It led city officials in December to request that all water customers voluntarily reduce their use until further notice.

Though lake levels stabilized in January, the voluntary conservation request remained in place.

In the meantime, the city briefly supplemented its supply by pumping water from the former sand and gravel pit near the South Water Treatment Plant, one of the city's emergency sources. 

Photos: The seasons around Lake Decatur

