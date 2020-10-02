Watch now: WSOY Community Food Drive kicks off 19th year

“We're helping take donations because it's absolutely necessary right now with everything that's happening,” said DeLanee Miller, a senior at Argenta-Oreana High School. “Everyone's in more need with what's happening, and I think it's a good thing for us to do, giving back to our community.”

The school competition is still underway, even with the changes, and Our Lady of Lourdes Principal Theresa Bowser dropped off a $5,000 check, raised at the school through a variety of daily activities such as non-uniform days.

“I think we've actually gotten more as far as what we're able to purchase,” Bowser said. “With the food bank able to do 19 cents a pound, think this is going to go a long way and I think the Catholic community schools will make a very nice contribution, with Holy Family, St. Patrick and Lourdes, we're able to make an impact.”

Dennis School teacher Sara Nave organized an online auction for her school's contribution, which raised $1,712.

