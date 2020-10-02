Watch now: WSOY Community Food Drive kicks off 19th year

DECATUR – The early morning chill was considerably warmed at Friday's WSOY Community Food Drive when radio personality Brian Byers made the announcement that Archer Daniels Midland Co. had just donated $100,000.
“Even though they're a global company, like every business, they've felt the affects of COVID-19,” Byers said to his radio audience. Employees donated and the company matched their donations through ADM Cares.
The 19th annual food drive organizers didn't set a fundraising goal as they usually do, and no food items are being accepted. Donations are monetary only, but the live remote is still underway until 6 p.m. at Kroger on U.S. 36, with volunteers ready to accept drive-through donations. Donations can also be made by phone at (217) 875-3350 or online at nowdecatur.com. You can also mail donations to United Way, c/o Community Food Drive, 201 W. Eldorado St., Decatur, IL 62522. All donations are tax-deductible.
“It's pretty amazing, when everybody is working from home, you worry if the employees are going to be as active in the food drive as they have in years past,” said Kevin Breheny, co-founder of the food drive. “Everything's different this year, but (ADM) came through big. It gave us a real big lift. We're adapting and we don't know what to expect with COVID-19. We're trying to do it with cash instead of cans and so far, so good.”
In past years, the food drive collected several semi-trucks full of food, which had to be stored until it was needed, and which was given to various food pantries in the community. Last year, The Salvation Army, Good Samaritan Inn, Extended Hands/Reasonable Service, Crossings Healthcare RX Gardens, Big Blue Backpacks, AMELCA, Moundford Food Pantry, Catholic Charities, Northeast Community Fund, Blue Mound Food Pantry, Mount Zion Food Pantry, Helping Hands Food Pantry and God's Shelter of Love all received food from the drive.
This year, Breheny said, the Community Food Drive has partnered with Central Illinois Food Bank, which can buy a pound of food for 19 cents, so every dollar is worth a little more than five pounds of food.
“We warehoused (the food) at Parke Warehouses (in the past),” Breheny said. “We filled up 18 semis one year and that was stored. Now, we can use the Central Illinois Food Bank who knows how to move food in and out as needed, and our pantries can order as needed, and we bank that money with them and we get five times more food.”
Several of the volunteers are young people who are members of Young Leaders in Action, which is sponsored by the Community Foundation and Decatur Rotary chapter 180. The high school students have done a multitude of projects.
“We're helping take donations because it's absolutely necessary right now with everything that's happening,” said DeLanee Miller, a senior at Argenta-Oreana High School. “Everyone's in more need with what's happening, and I think it's a good thing for us to do, giving back to our community.”
The school competition is still underway, even with the changes, and Our Lady of Lourdes Principal Theresa Bowser dropped off a $5,000 check, raised at the school through a variety of daily activities such as non-uniform days.
“I think we've actually gotten more as far as what we're able to purchase,” Bowser said. “With the food bank able to do 19 cents a pound, think this is going to go a long way and I think the Catholic community schools will make a very nice contribution, with Holy Family, St. Patrick and Lourdes, we're able to make an impact.”
Dennis School teacher Sara Nave organized an online auction for her school's contribution, which raised $1,712.
In normal years, Decatur schools would have mountains of canned and other non-perishable foods piled in hallways awaiting the annual WSOY Community Food Drive.
“I am beyond thrilled at how well the auction played out,” Nave said. “If it were not for our amazing community coming together, not only to donate the items up for auction, but also bidding on items they loved, we would not have been as successful as we were. Every year this event does more and more for our community, and this year, especially with COVID-19, the need is greater than ever.”
The auction worked out so well, she said, that the school might decide to make it an annual event.
In the previous 18 years, the Community Food Drive has collected 12.6 million pounds of food, and last year raised more than $1.5 million.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
