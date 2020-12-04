Watch now: Young Leaders in Action collect toys for foster kids served by Macon County CASA

DECATUR — If you were wondering why Santa and Mrs. Claus were in front of the Madden Arts Center on Friday, it's because they were collecting donated toys for foster kids.
“At the beginning of November, we pushed out on all of our social media pages kind of asking the community to help support (Macon County Court-Appointed Special Advocates) children this holiday season,” said Santa, portrayed by Young Leaders in Action public relations director Brandon Kondritz.
They had 300 children, broken down by age and gender, and people could sign up to pledge one or more gifts for those kids. It took less than three weeks for every child to have a sponsor.
Those who pledged dropped off the gifts on Friday to the waiting volunteers, who had an assembly line inside Madden for wrapping and delivered the presents to the CASA offices on Friday evening.
“People were so generous,” Kondritz said.
The young volunteers had a list with the names of those who pledged and as each dropped off their donation, their name was checked off the list. The donations were sprayed with disinfectant and all the volunteers were masked and gloved.
High school students join the organization from all the school districts in Macon County, said Jarmese Sherrod, professor of developmental English at Richland Community College and director of the college's media program, who also oversees the Young Leaders in Action.
“We have a chair and a co-chair for every event and they are constantly engaged,” Sherrod said. “Their empowerment and their constant enthusiasm comes from a love of actually wanting to volunteer and make a difference in Macon County.”
Even in the midst of a pandemic, Sherrod said, the young people have found a way to have fun with the project.
Support Local Journalism
“It's an awesome experience,” she said.
“We're going to be wrapping presents,” said Jayden Elliott. “We'll have an assembly line and we'll stay safe with hand sanitizers.”
Presents for 300 kids is a lot of wrapping, but the group inside was hard at work while the group outside was wrapped up in layers. Friday was a little warmer than earlier in the week, but it was still cold.
Mrs. Claus held a festive basket of candy canes to offer to each donor as they drove up with their treasures.
“Mostly they're thanking us, when we should be thanking them for helping us out with this,” said Lexi Jones, portraying Mrs. Claus. “How amazing it is that we have people out here who have this kind of generosity and are willing to give their time and money to make this happen. I'd be so joyful if I were one of these kids (receiving the presents) getting to see all these gifts, and they deserve it.”
Donor Sherry Lane is a friend of Julia Livingston, executive director of CASA, and that's how she found out about the effort.
“Well, we know how badly these kids need toys,” Lane said. “That's really why I wanted to do it, to support our kids and Julia.”
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
