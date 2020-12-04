Watch now: Young Leaders in Action collect toys for foster kids served by Macon County CASA

DECATUR — If you were wondering why Santa and Mrs. Claus were in front of the Madden Arts Center on Friday, it's because they were collecting donated toys for foster kids.

“At the beginning of November, we pushed out on all of our social media pages kind of asking the community to help support (Macon County Court-Appointed Special Advocates) children this holiday season,” said Santa, portrayed by Young Leaders in Action public relations director Brandon Kondritz.

They had 300 children, broken down by age and gender, and people could sign up to pledge one or more gifts for those kids. It took less than three weeks for every child to have a sponsor.

Those who pledged dropped off the gifts on Friday to the waiting volunteers, who had an assembly line inside Madden for wrapping and delivered the presents to the CASA offices on Friday evening.

“People were so generous,” Kondritz said.