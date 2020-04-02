WATCH: Pritzker, health officials announce 715 new cases of COVID-19

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are giving their daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois.
The governor said he is introducing a new initiative called "All In Illinois" to encourage people to stay inside and take precautions to stop the spread of the virus. See the new state website here.
"We are one Illinois and we are all in this together," he said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 715 new cases of the virus and 16 additional deaths. That brings the statewide total to 7,695 cases and 157 deaths, said Dr. Ngoze Ezike, the state public health director.
Pritzker initially closed schools and restaurants and bars on March 13, then issued the stay-at-home order March 21. The period was to end April 7, but on March 31, he extended it until the end of April.
Because testing is limited and people can spread the disease for days before showing symptoms, health experts continue to urge social distancing measures, frequent handwashing and other precautions, even in counties that have not reported confirmed cases.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
This story will be updated.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.