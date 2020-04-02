WATCH: Pritzker, health officials announce 715 new cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are giving their daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois.

The governor said he is introducing a new initiative called "All In Illinois" to encourage people to stay inside and take precautions to stop the spread of the virus. See the new state website here.

"We are one Illinois and we are all in this together," he said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 715 new cases of the virus and 16 additional deaths. That brings the statewide total to 7,695 cases and 157 deaths, said Dr. Ngoze Ezike, the state public health director.

Pritzker initially closed schools and restaurants and bars on March 13, then issued the stay-at-home order March 21. The period was to end April 7, but on March 31, he extended it until the end of April.