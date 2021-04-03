Watch this: Scovill Zoo's annual Critter Egg Hunt returns to delight of area families

But COVID-19 still had an effect. Instead of an all-at-once hunt, there were several “heats,” an adjustment meant to aid in social distancing.

“We said we're going to start at one o'clock, but as soon as people started arriving, we went ahead and just started some heats just to spread out and keep big groups from being around,” said zoo director Ken Frye. “And it's good that we're outdoors and they can kind of spread out, too.”

The change appeared to work. By 1:20 p.m. most kids had had the opportunity to participate and the last heat had sparse participation.

Cassie Rogers, attending with her daughters, 5-year-old Isabella and 4-year-old Addalyn, said the hunt is “a tradition” for them and that it was “better this year than all previous years.”

“There were just so many people here that the girls didn't get hardly any of the eggs, it was just so crowded,” Rogers said. “And it didn't seem as crowded today, so that's good.”

Isabella, asked what her favorite part of the event is, said she “like(s) to hug the Easter Bunny.”