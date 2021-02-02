Water line repair to slow traffic along North Monroe Street in Decatur

DECATUR — Traffic will be slowed in the 2400 block of North Monroe Street through Tuesday, Feb. 9, to allow for and ongoing water service repair.

The outside, southbound lane will be closed. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, use extreme caution and should expect delays throughout the work zone.

