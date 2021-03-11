Water main work will shut down section of Lost Bridge Road in Decatur

DECATUR — Water main work will close a section of South Country Club Road between South Lost Bridge Road and East Fulton Avenue from 7 a.m. Monday, March 15, to around 5 p.m. Friday, March 19.
Drivers will be detoured from Lost Bridge Road to Orchard Drive to 32nd Street to Fulton Avenue to avoid the affected area. The Decatur Public Works Department urges drivers to slow down near the construction and avoid the area by using alternate routes.
The schedule for starting and completing the water main work is subject to favorable weather conditions.
7 of Decatur's most historic homes
Decatur has had its share of powerful families at a time when a person's status could be measured by the opulence of their homes. Names from the late 19th and early 20th centuries might have included Millikin, Powers or Oglesby. We refer to these homes as mansions still today, the cost of which to replicate would be out of the reach of all but the wealthiest.
Here are seven photos of some Decatur homes found in our archives.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid