Water main work will shut down section of Lost Bridge Road in Decatur

DECATUR — Water main work will close a section of South Country Club Road between South Lost Bridge Road and East Fulton Avenue from 7 a.m. Monday, March 15, to around 5 p.m. Friday, March 19.

Drivers will be detoured from Lost Bridge Road to Orchard Drive to 32nd Street to Fulton Avenue to avoid the affected area. The Decatur Public Works Department urges drivers to slow down near the construction and avoid the area by using alternate routes.

The schedule for starting and completing the water main work is subject to favorable weather conditions.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

