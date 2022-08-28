Water tower demolition prompts road closure in Mount Zion Tuesday

MOUNT ZION — The demolition of a
water tower will result in the partial closure of Broadway Street in Mount Zion on Tuesday, with the shutdown affecting the stretch of road between Main and North streets, the village said in a news release.
The closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. and residents and through traffic will need to use alternate routes.
PHOTOS: Mount Zion Lions Club Pony Express Days Mud Volleyball
Mud Volleyball 1 08.18.18.JPG
Twenty Four teams played during the ninth annual Mt. Zion Odd Fellows Mud Volleyball Tournament Saturday at Mt. Zion Lions Club Pony Express Days.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Mud Volleyball 2 08.18.18.JPG
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
