 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Water tower demolition prompts road closure in Mount Zion Tuesday

  • 0

MOUNT ZION — The demolition of a water tower will result in the partial closure of Broadway Street in Mount Zion on Tuesday, with the shutdown affecting the stretch of road between Main and North streets, the village said in a news release.

Take a look inside Mount Zion's new $2.3 million water tower

The closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. and residents and through traffic will need to use alternate routes.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ted Hesse will be the new conductor for the Opus 24 choir

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News