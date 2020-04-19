Wayne Dunning: Decatur pastor, teacher is 'grounded and rooted in Christ'

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic.
The coronavirus has affected three areas of Wayne Dunning’s life: his roles as a preacher, teacher and parent.
As a pastor at Faith Fellowship Christian Church, his job is to communicate with those in need. “I’m a relationship-type person,” he said. “Facebook Live is nice, but I’d rather talk to you face to face.”
Those who are struggling spiritually are not affected by the resources the church has to offer, according to Dunning. “Some of them are not as strong because of the absence of getting together,” he said. “I’m grounded and rooted in Christ.”
He has had similar struggles with his job as a teacher. His interactions with the students has been limited.
“I’ve had a relationship with them all year,” Dunning said. “For that to be totally just cut short, it's hard on them.”
The teacher worries about his students, but tries to keep in touch with each one. E-learning has helped with the education process, since the testing standards are similar to Dunning’s.
As a parent, Dunning is enjoying his time with his family. “I’m just being Daddy,” he said. “She is getting more spoiled. I’m more of a cupcake.”
During the past few weeks, Dunning has taken the time to study the quality of his life as well as the relationships of those close to him.
“I’m excited to see what’s next, because I want to see how we react after this,” he said. “I hope we can become closer.”
Learning about the coronavirus deaths has been a struggle for Dunning. The spread of the virus has been concerning for the family man. “I’m appreciating life a whole lot more,” he said.
Dunning has had to keep his distance from his elderly mother, but they have been able to keep in contact. They each leave a package of needed items on her doorstep.
“I can see her through the window,” he said. “I’m her errand boy right now.”
Another concern for Dunning is the people who fall away from Christ. “People who really need to be around good people, they are going to go back and do what they ran away from,” he said. “It’s so easy to get caught up in your old habits.”
