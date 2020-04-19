Wayne Dunning: Decatur pastor, teacher is 'grounded and rooted in Christ'

As a parent, Dunning is enjoying his time with his family. “I’m just being Daddy,” he said. “She is getting more spoiled. I’m more of a cupcake.”

During the past few weeks, Dunning has taken the time to study the quality of his life as well as the relationships of those close to him.

“I’m excited to see what’s next, because I want to see how we react after this,” he said. “I hope we can become closer.”

Learning about the coronavirus deaths has been a struggle for Dunning. The spread of the virus has been concerning for the family man. “I’m appreciating life a whole lot more,” he said.

Dunning has had to keep his distance from his elderly mother, but they have been able to keep in contact. They each leave a package of needed items on her doorstep.

“I can see her through the window,” he said. “I’m her errand boy right now.”

Another concern for Dunning is the people who fall away from Christ. “People who really need to be around good people, they are going to go back and do what they ran away from,” he said. “It’s so easy to get caught up in your old habits.”

