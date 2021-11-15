We Are One Community to hold fundraiser

DECATUR — Decatur unions will host An Evening of Gratitude from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at The Beach House to benefit We Are One Community.
All donations to the charitable fund will benefit local charity organizations.
The event is hosted by Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly and the Decatur Building & Construction Trades Council and will raise funds to be granted to local charity on Labor Day 2022. The online event is open to any guests interested in We Are One Community.
The unions are asking donors to join the We Are One Community Facebook group, attend the reception or give directly. The fund is housed at the Community Foundation. Mail donations to We Are One Community, c/o The Community Foundation, 101 S. Main, Suite 400, Decatur, IL 62523. This year's goal is $25,000.
