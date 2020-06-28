'We matter': Black women of all ages gather for group photo in Decatur

DECATUR — With fists raised to the sky, over 100 Black women of all ages posed for a group photo with Lake Decatur as their backdrop.
The event held at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Sunday was meant to empower Black women within the Decatur community. The Devon's 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Black women have to battle racism and sexism so they are at the forefront marching the marches, fighting the fight," said Dana Thomas, the event organizer. "This is all part of the movement. We are soft, we are beautiful, we wear colors. We matter. We are every single shade and that is what needs to be made to be normal."
She added this was an especially timely moment to capture an image of strong women and girls after the death of Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky woman fatally shot by officers who burst into her home.
The photoshoot follows multiple recent events in Decatur that lifted female Black voices. Earlier this month, roughly 400 community members marched through downtown Decatur in honor of Black women who are victims of brutality. Mothers of gun violence victims on Saturday walked to memorialize their children and pleaded to the Decatur community for change.
Local protests mirror those happening nationwide honoring Black lives and George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody in May. Throughout the U.S., officials and municipalities are discussing the restructuring of police department funding and minority officer requirements.
In Decatur, leaders of the NAACP have been meeting with police and city officials to discuss ways to improve communication and prevent situations such as what happened to Floyd.
Several who attended the photoshoot at the Devon on Sunday said they participated in the recent marches.
"For groups to come together and take this type of powerful photo, especially with what has been happening nationally with the Black Lives Matter movement, it is amazing that we can come together to do this," said Kelsi Palmer, a local photographer and business owner.
Palmer helped coordinate the event and took the group photos. She said having all ages represented was important.
Rachel Kalala brought her 7-year-old daughter, Aiyanna Washington, to the photoshoot. Kalala said she wants to set an example for her daughter.
"Black Lives Matter and we are actually standing for something," Kalala said. "I want to show Aiyanna the importance of sticking up for what is right."
Thomas said donations were going to be collected during the event. All of the proceeds went to Growing Strong Sexual Assault Center, 270 W. Prairie Ave., a local agency that provides service for victims of sexual assault and sexual abuse and provides education in an effort to end violence and victimization.
"There is not a seat at the table for us, we need to make our own," said Thomas.
