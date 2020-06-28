'We matter': Black women of all ages gather for group photo in Decatur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — With fists raised to the sky, over 100 Black women of all ages posed for a group photo with Lake Decatur as their backdrop.

The event held at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Sunday was meant to empower Black women within the Decatur community. The Devon's 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Black women have to battle racism and sexism so they are at the forefront marching the marches, fighting the fight," said Dana Thomas, the event organizer. "This is all part of the movement. We are soft, we are beautiful, we wear colors. We matter. We are every single shade and that is what needs to be made to be normal."