'We're in this together': Macon Resources Inc. staff visit residents amid 'stay at home' order

The governor's order allows for essential businesses to continue to operate, and people can leave their homes to go to the pharmacy, gas station and grocery store, among other necessary destinations. The governor has also prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people.

At MRI, visitors including families, guardians and contractors are restricted from entering buildings.

Still, Bliefnick said staff members wanted to express how much they missed the individuals they served and the visits were "something really fun and bright as a little pick-me-up for them."

"I know that they miss their routines and miss coming in the building and seeing their friends," she said. "But I tell you what, we really miss not having them in the building.”

The facility usually holds up to 400 individuals and staff each day, according to Bliefnick, who counted only 26 total people in the building on Friday. The individuals spend the day at the facility learning various life skills, like employment and social development, or playing games and socializing. Some residents are also paid for doing jobs at the MRI facility, like helping to make license plates and cleaning.