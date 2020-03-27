'We're in this together': Macon Resources Inc. staff visit residents amid 'stay at home' order

DECATUR — It had been over a week since Ryan Raleigh saw the regulars he helps care for at Macon Resources Inc.
That changed Friday when he and six other MRI team members spent the morning visiting group homes where their clients with developmental disabilities live. Holding a sign that read "Smile," Raleigh stood waving at the residents through the window, expressing how much he missed them.
In return, the team was met with expressions of joy and kisses blown through the windows at each of the nine group homes they visited. It's safe to say the clients missed them, too.
"I get calls from some of the people we serve on a daily basis just to say 'hi,'" said Raleigh, director of community day services. "It brightens their day and brightens our day because we miss them too.”
The visitors held signs of encouragement for both the residents and staff that have been caring for them inside the homes, with messages such as "Hang in there," "We're in this together" and "Smile."
On a typical day, the clients get picked up by MRI staff and brought to the 2121 Hubbard Ave. facility during the week, but are now following the statewide stay-at-home order. Gov. J.B. Pritzker instituted the policy last week in hopes of curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus, now the cause of the death of 34 people statewide.
The governor's order allows for essential businesses to continue to operate, and people can leave their homes to go to the pharmacy, gas station and grocery store, among other necessary destinations. The governor has also prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people.
At MRI, visitors including families, guardians and contractors are restricted from entering buildings.
Still, Bliefnick said staff members wanted to express how much they missed the individuals they served and the visits were "something really fun and bright as a little pick-me-up for them."
"I know that they miss their routines and miss coming in the building and seeing their friends," she said. "But I tell you what, we really miss not having them in the building.”
The facility usually holds up to 400 individuals and staff each day, according to Bliefnick, who counted only 26 total people in the building on Friday. The individuals spend the day at the facility learning various life skills, like employment and social development, or playing games and socializing. Some residents are also paid for doing jobs at the MRI facility, like helping to make license plates and cleaning.
“It's nice to get out and see them, but really for them it's tough because they've been cooped up," said Raleigh. "They're used to getting out and coming to day training during the week and socializing with other friends they have at our facility. Just to be stuck at home is pretty tough on them.”
While home, the residents have been setting puzzles and playing games to stay busy, Bliefnick said. She left each house with a chocolate chip cookie recipe as a Friday afternoon activity for the residents.
"Our staff that we have in the houses try to get them out," said Raleigh. "We take them on drives to get them out of the buildings, but also stay away from busy areas."
Bliefnick said caretakers have been staying with the residents for up to 12 hours a day and staffing ratios depend on the size of each home and the needs of residents that live there. While precautions are being taken now, she said concern lies in what could be in store regarding client and staff safety if COVID-19 persists.
"Hypothetically if you have a sick home where two or three of the individuals have it, you'd have to send healthy staff into a home where people are sick," she said.
"I'm so proud of our team because our team has volunteered to put themselves in what we call hazardous situations, if that arises, because we have to staff the home. There have to be people there to help assist them.”
PHOTOS: MRI staff visits group homes to show support
