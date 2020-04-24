Weather service: Chance of thunderstorms Friday night, showers to extend through Saturday in Decatur region

MACON COUNTY— The National Weather Service at Lincoln says a slight chance of showers is expected between 2 and 4 p.m. Friday with thunderstorms arriving after 4 p.m.
A low pressure system passing across southern Illinois tomorrow will bring periodic rain and a few storms starting this afternoon and persisting into Saturday night. While severe weather isn't expected, much of the region is likely to see over an inch of rain. pic.twitter.com/SwBmAujUJv— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) April 24, 2020
Temperatures will reach a high near 68 degrees on Friday with calm winds around 5 to 7 mph.
Steady rains will continue on Saturday and total rainfall over an inch is likely through the night, the weather service said.
More rain and scattered storms expected Friday-Saturday. Much of the region is likely to see over an inch of rain. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/uF2LJrxIKl— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) April 23, 2020
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
