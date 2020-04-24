You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Weather service: Chance of thunderstorms Friday night, showers to extend through Saturday in Decatur region
0 comments
top story

Weather service: Chance of thunderstorms Friday night, showers to extend through Saturday in Decatur region

{{featured_button_text}}

MACON COUNTY— The National Weather Service at Lincoln says a slight chance of showers is expected between 2 and 4 p.m. Friday with thunderstorms arriving after 4 p.m.

Temperatures will reach a high near 68 degrees on Friday with calm winds around 5 to 7 mph.

Steady rains will continue on Saturday and total rainfall over an inch is likely through the night, the weather service said

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News