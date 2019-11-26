Weather service issues high-wind warning across Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning for most of Wednesday, beginning at 3 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. just as the majority of travelers get started on their holiday trips.

Westerly winds will be 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. The warning affects the counties of Knox, Stark, Peoria, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, Tazewell, McLean, Schuyler, Mason, Logan, DeWitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermilion, Cass, Menard, Scott, Morgan, Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Coles, Edgar and Shelby.

Widespread power outages are expected, with winds strong enough to blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

The weather service warned people to avoid forested areas and being around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

