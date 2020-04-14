Weather service: Snow likely early Wednesday, freezing conditions overnight

MACON COUNTY— Snow likely to fall early Wednesday morning is expected to accumulate less than half an inch and transition into rain later in the day, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
Brief period of winter this week with below freezing temperatures & minor snow accumulations. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/6WBLtXhckd— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) April 14, 2020
The weather service said temperatures are expected to remain below freezing Tuesday morning and fall below freezing Wednesday night. A hazardous weather outlook warned the below freezing temperatures may damage sensitive vegetation.
Freeze Warning continues for early this morning. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/WeXrMnTPnJ— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) April 14, 2020
Steps should also be taken to prevent pipes from bursting due to freezing conditions. They should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly, the weather service said.
