Weather service: Snow likely early Wednesday, freezing conditions overnight
Weather service: Snow likely early Wednesday, freezing conditions overnight

MACON COUNTY— Snow likely to fall early Wednesday morning is expected to accumulate less than half an inch and transition into rain later in the day, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln

The weather service said temperatures are expected to remain below freezing Tuesday morning and fall below freezing Wednesday night. A hazardous weather outlook warned the below freezing temperatures may damage sensitive vegetation. 

Steps should also be taken to prevent pipes from bursting due to freezing conditions. They should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly, the weather service said

