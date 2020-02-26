WEATHER UPDATES: 10 Macon County plows working roadways

DECATUR — The Illinois Department of Transportation said the winter weather that hit Central Illinois Wednesday morning will leave roads with a lot of slush.

Operations Engineer Chris Smith said the snow is mostly melting from roads being at temperatures above freezing.

Bruce Bird, Macon County engineer, said county crews started clearing highway roads at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Highways are getting affected the most due to heavy wind causing snow and slush to build up, whereas snow on town and rural roads are "melting off and are just wet," Bird said.

"Somebody taking off on a trip will think the roads are great until they leave town," he said. "When they get out in those areas they'll need to slow down and take their time."

Bird advises drivers to use caution around snow plows and give them plenty of space. Ten plows are currently working, but it'll be hard to make progress until winds die down a bit.

Sgt. Lou Hollon said Wednesday morning that the Macon County Sheriff's office had responded to four weather-related vehicle crashes and 9 motorists stuck in a roadside ditch. Calls began coming in around 4 a.m. and no injuries were reported by the sheriff's office.