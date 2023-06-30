Roughly 182,000 Ameren Illinois customers had lost power at the peak of outages after severe storms swept through the state on Thursday, the utility said Friday.
George Justice, vice president of electric operations, said about 40% of those customers had power restored as of midday Friday.
"We continue to do everything we can to get customers restored as quickly and safely as possible," he said in a video message.
But a timeline for completed repairs was not yet available, as Justice said the utility remained in an "assessment mode."
"This event is going to extend well into the weekend," he said. Some customers might see power restored on Friday, while others might not have it for a day or two.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, the utility reported that 12,142 Macon County customers, or roughly 23%, were without power. Several adjacent counties, including Champaign, Sangamon, DeWitt and Logan, all had thousands of customers out of power.
See the full video above.
Photos: Storm damage in Decatur
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A City of Decatur employee takes pictures of a vehicle struck by a fallen tree on West Main Street while assessing damage following severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Reginald Wiggins, Charlene Wiggins, and Robert Cunningham look at damage on their house after a tree fell and pulled down wires during severe storms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A Decatur Fire official steps over a felled street lamp on North College Street while responding to damage following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Bruce Glass looks at the damage of fallen trees on West Main Street following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Charlene Wiggins looks at the damage on her house after a tree fell and pulled down wires during sever thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Will Porter, a Servpro field tech, works to fix the shattered windows on the Orlando Apartments building following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Will Porter, a Servpro field tech, works to fix the shattered windows on the Orlando Apartments building following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!