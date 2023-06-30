Roughly 182,000 Ameren Illinois customers had lost power at the peak of outages after severe storms swept through the state on Thursday, the utility said Friday.

George Justice, vice president of electric operations, said about 40% of those customers had power restored as of midday Friday.

"We continue to do everything we can to get customers restored as quickly and safely as possible," he said in a video message.

But a timeline for completed repairs was not yet available, as Justice said the utility remained in an "assessment mode."

"This event is going to extend well into the weekend," he said. Some customers might see power restored on Friday, while others might not have it for a day or two.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, the utility reported that 12,142 Macon County customers, or roughly 23%, were without power. Several adjacent counties, including Champaign, Sangamon, DeWitt and Logan, all had thousands of customers out of power.

See the full video above.

Photos: Storm damage in Decatur