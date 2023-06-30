DECATUR — As emergency response crews work to clear roads and restore power this weekend, some Central Illinois residents may be waiting for days before the lights turn back on.

Roughly 182,000 Ameren Illinois customers lost power at the peak of outages after severe storms swept through the state on Thursday, the utility said Friday.

George Justice, vice president of electric operations, said about 40% of those customers had power restored as of midday Friday.

"We continue to do everything we can to get customers restored as quickly and safely as possible," he said in a video message.

But a timeline for completed repairs was not yet available, as Justice said the utility remained in an "assessment mode."

"This event is going to extend well into the weekend," he said. Some customers might see power restored on Friday, while others might not have it for a day or two.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the utility reported that 12,439 Macon County customers, or roughly 23%, were without power. Several adjacent counties, including Champaign, Sangamon, DeWitt and Logan, all had thousands of customers out of power.

Nearly all the utility’s linemen have been assigned to storm restoration, Justice said.

On a typical day, Ameren Illinois employs 650 linemen. In addition, about 250 to 300 electrical contractors are working during construction season.

And this week, the company also brought in 1,200 additional personnel from utility companies in Chicago, Iowa, Missouri and Tennessee to address the extensive damage resulting from exceptionally high winds during Thursday’s severe weather.

Winds reaching 75 mph were recorded in Decatur. In Clinton and Atlanta, winds reached 80 mph, with some areas of the state seeing winds as high as 95 mph.

But according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, no tornadoes were reported during Thursday’s storm.

“We have not officially designated any yet,” said meteorologist Alex Erwin. “But we do have a survey team going out today to Sangamon County as well as Logan County, specifically in Lincoln, to look at some potential tornado damage.”

In the Lincoln service area, over 150 instances of wind damage were reported on Thursday, Erwin said.

Damages reported include several of Ameren's sub-transmission lines.

“Those lines carry service to thousands of customers, so our first priority was to restore those,” Justice said. “Now we're moving into what we call 'distribution lines,' and those are the lines that serve neighborhoods and small businesses and that sort of thing. So we're working on those circuits that have the most number of customers after that. That's our priority, to get the most customers back on as quickly and safely as we can.”

‘TREMENDOUS TREE DAMAGE’

Jeff and Holly Foster were outside on the east side of Decatur Friday afternoon helping a friend whose tree damage blocked his driveway.

“We’re just cutting it up,” Jeff Foster said. “Another buddy is on the way with a trailer. Then we’re loading it up and getting it out of here for him.”

While taking a chainsaw to the tree that had blocked their friend, the Fosters told the Herald & Review a tree had also fallen in their own backyard.

“But it ain’t bothering anybody,” Jeff Foster said. “We can get in and out of our house.”

The Fosters are not alone.

Macon County has had “tremendous amounts of tree damage” since Thursday, said Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Tammy Schneider.

Like many other Decatur residents, Wilma Tortorice’s home was damaged in several areas by a tall oak tree that once stood in her yard on Burgener Drive.

“It’s been there forever,” she said.

Large branches landed on her roof and damaged three sides of her house, and her backyard was “completely covered in branches,” Tortorice said.

“You couldn’t walk outside,” she said. “It was a mess.”

With two great-grandchildren visiting, the 76-year-old Decatur resident hid in the bathtub with the children and dog while the storm hit the neighborhood.

“We were terrified,” she said.

Tortorice was fortunate to have most of the debris removed by Friday afternoon by Jim Irvin and his hauling company.

“This is my 17th house,” Irvin said. “I started during the storm.”

Because of the damage to her roof and siding, water from the rains had leaked into the house. But Tortorice and everyone else inside the home are fine, and she said she still feels fortunate considering what could have happened.

“All the neighbors lost power, but I haven’t,” she said. “But I got all the damage.”

CLEARING THE PATH

As Ameren crews work on repairing power lines, other emergency responders are working to clear fallen trees, branches and other debris from streets and other public areas.

Byron Bowman, municipal services manager for Decatur Public Works, said crews were clearing downed trees and branches until 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening and resumed the effort Friday morning.

Bowman said they were "pretty confident that we can get all the streets opened by the end of work time."

Nearly 40 Public Works employees were working on storm damage in Decatur on Thursday and Friday, Bowman said.

City employees only clear debris in public areas, though. Under usual circumstances, any downed trees and limbs on private property are the responsibility of the private property owner, the city said in a news release on Friday.

But because of the size and quantity of the trees and limbs that fell Thursday, the city said it will remove private tree debris under the following conditions:

Trees and limbs must be brought to the curb no later than Monday, July 10.

Trees and limbs must be cut so that they are no longer than six feet in length.

The city will not collect any other garbage or debris, such as parts of a fence or a shed, building materials, etc. If these items are on the tree and limb pile, none of the debris will be collected.

Trees and limbs taken down by the extreme winds caused most of the storm damage, but one insurance company said it’s received claims for hail and other weather-related damage as well.

As of Friday, Country Financial has received 1,643 claims from Thursday’s storm, with 1,436 of those property losses and 207 auto-related. Claims range from wind and hail to sump pump and other weather-related damage.

Eleven homes are uninhabitable to date, the company said. Several farms have experienced major damage to outbuildings. Of the property claims, 308 are on farms.

In a news release, the insurance group advised individuals to take photos of any and all storm damage, including spoiled food in the refrigerator and freezer, before throwing anything out.

Some insurers will also cover temporary living expenses, the news release said. Those affected by storm damage should make an inventory of all damaged items and keep receipts for emergency repairs items.

State Farm reported more than 2,320 auto and home claims from June 25-30, and expecting more as the cleanup continues.

ALL HANDS ON DECK

In addition to the dozens of city employees and hundreds of linemen deployed to outage and incident sites, many other first responders were busy on Thursday and Friday.

The Decatur Fire Department responded to several power outages, according to Battalion Chief Tim May. "They had several alarms come in as fires, where they found electrical issues inside houses, as the power was being turned back on," he said.

May estimates more than 100 alarms were called into dispatchers. "And that lasted throughout the night," he said.

No injuries were reported.

As the electricity is restored to homes, the fire department expects to receive additional calls. "Some of the problems will be electricity back-feeding," May said. "If a tree limb hit the lines and got them crossed or bared and connecting, that could be a problem inside their house. And fire alarms may be activated because of surges."

Police officers and other first responders were also busy throughout the evening assisting residents and motorists.

"We had a few homes that had trees down into them," said Sgt. Jason Brown with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. "Deputies and some of the smaller agencies, Blue Mound and Warrensburg, had to go make sure that the occupants, if they were there, they were safe. If they weren't home, they secured the scene until the fire crew could get there."

Even the sheriff's department was not spared from the storm.

"We're on backup generators here at the office," Brown said. "We're kind of limited with some of our internal electronic capabilities, but we're still out on the streets patrolling."

As restoration efforts continue, hazards remain. First responders advise drivers to be safe while crossing intersections as several traffic signals in Decatur remained dark as of Friday afternoon.

Bowman said such intersections should be treated as if they are all-way stops until the signals are restored.

"We will set all signals to go to red flash and then as we get notified that they're powered back up, our electricians will go out and reset them to start working as normal," he said.

SOME LUCKIER THAN OTHERS

Widespread power outages meant many businesses across Central Illinois had to temporarily shut their doors on Thursday evening and into Friday.

Those that could remain open were, in some cases, overwhelmed with patrons.

Vien Hite and the staff at Mama Chan’s in Moweaqua had to turn customers away 30 minutes before their scheduled closing time. “We normally close at 8:30,” she said. “We fulfilled the orders that we had, but we stopped at 8 o’clock.”

The Thai restaurant is one of five eating establishments in the village of nearly 2,000. However, they were the only restaurant open during the hours after Thursday’s storm knocked out power to much of the area, including neighboring Assumption.

“We never lose power in this building,” Hite said about the old historic Main Street building. “A lot of people say we’re blessed.”

The staff waited on tables filled with customers, several sharing with friends they happened to meet when they walked into the restaurant.

“When the line was out the door, we finally just said we can take the orders, but we don’t know when they will be done,” Hite said. “Some people continued to place the orders, but a couple didn’t.”

WEATHER AWARE

According to the weather service, Thursday’s storm brought an average of one inch of rain to Macon County. With the area categorized as D2, a severe drought, the rainfall helped the conditions, Erwin said.

“I don’t know if it will be enough to bring the area out of the severe drought, but it’s definitely a start,” he said. “It should slow down any worsening of the drought.”

More rain is expected throughout the weekend, according to the weather service, and Erwin said drought conditions could improve even more if more rain comes.

Although upcoming storms are not expected to be as severe as Thursday’s storm, wind may still be a concern.

“It’s a pretty active pattern,” Erwin said. “But we’re not looking at anything quite as intense as yesterday.”

Schneider said residents should stay alert as rain and storms continue through the weekend.

“We want people to be weather aware and still take all the necessary precautions,” she said.

That includes having a way to stay updated on weather alerts and even being aware of food safety protocol as refrigerators and freezers remain without power.

Cooling centers and charging stations are available in every Macon County municipality, she added. The complete list of centers and their hours is available to view on the Macon County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page.

The Decatur Public Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, and the Decatur Public Transit Center is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

Other Macon County locations include the Argenta Community Building, the Blue Mound Fire Department, the Forsyth library, Harristown Village Hall, Long Creek Village Hall, Macon Community Center, Maroa City Hall Gym, the Mount Zion Fire Department, the Niantic Fire Station and Warrensburg Village Hall.

“We just want everyone to get through this safe and support each other,” Schneider said. “Check on your neighbors.”