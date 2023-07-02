DECATUR — Ameren Illinois reported that some 4,700 customers in the Decatur and Macon County area remained without power early Sunday afternoon in the wake of the powerful storms that have battered almost the entire state since Thursday.
Utility spokeswoman Marcelyn Love said an army of 2,800 linemen and other workers were battling to get broken poles replaced and downed lines strung back up.
She said Ameren had pulled in resources from 12 nearby states and 34 different contractor companies to get the job done. And the task they faced was immense.
“As of 10:30 a.m. July 2, approximately 1,205 poles (sub-transmission and distribution) have been damaged or destroyed,” she said in a news release.
“Despite rising heat and humidity and the widespread damage that has challenged power restoration efforts in Central and Southern Illinois, Ameren Illinois crews have restored approximately 165,000 customer outages since Thursday when severe weather first struck,” she added.
“The company continues to make steady progress on restoration efforts in the wake of multiple severe weather events in the company’s service territory over the last three days.”
Love said customers who have reported an outage or signed up for alerts will receive notification on the status of their individual power loss. For more information, go to AmerenIllinois.com/outage.
