DECATUR — Cooling centers and charging stations are available for residents without power following Thursday's storm.

The Decatur Civic Center will be open until 5 p.m. Friday, June 30. Decatur Public Library will be open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and Decatur Public Transit Center is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.