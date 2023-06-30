DECATUR — Cooling centers and charging stations are available for residents without power following Thursday's storm.
The Decatur Civic Center will be open until 5 p.m. Friday, June 30. Decatur Public Library will be open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and Decatur Public Transit Center is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.
Photos: Storm damage in Decatur
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A City of Decatur employee takes pictures of a vehicle struck by a fallen tree on West Main Street while assessing damage following severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Reginald Wiggins, Charlene Wiggins, and Robert Cunningham look at damage on their house after a tree fell and pulled down wires during severe storms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A Decatur Fire official steps over a felled street lamp on North College Street while responding to damage following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Bruce Glass looks at the damage of fallen trees on West Main Street following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Charlene Wiggins looks at the damage on her house after a tree fell and pulled down wires during sever thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Will Porter, a Servpro field tech, works to fix the shattered windows on the Orlando Apartments building following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Will Porter, a Servpro field tech, works to fix the shattered windows on the Orlando Apartments building following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
