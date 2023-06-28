DECATUR — The "smell of money" has been replaced, at least temporarily, with the smell of smoke from Canadian wildfires that have rendered Soy City's skies a dull gray and reduced its air quality to among the worst the state.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Decatur's air quality index was 280, or "very unhealthy," which was the highest of any major in the city in the state and, by some measures, the highest in the country.

"This is just shy of the worst category of air quality, 'hazardous,' which begins with an AQI value of 300," said Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist for the Herald & Review. "Older adults, children, and those with heart or lung conditions should avoid outdoor activity. All others should limit outdoor activity and consider wearing a N95 or KN95 mask."

Drifting smoke from Canadian wildfires prompted health advisories and outdoor event cancellations on Wednesday in Central Illinois.

HSHS Medical Group pulmonologist Dr. Brian Reichardt said pollution of 60 micrograms per cubic meter is what would be found while standing surrounded by vehicles in a busy intersection. He said Central Illinois has been experiencing 180 micrograms per cubic meter.

"That is pretty unprecedented, particularly for our neck of the woods," Reichardt. He said these conditions will fortunately be brief and people can take precautions, including minimizing their time outside and keeping their windows closed and using an air purifier if needed indoors.

Dr. Jeremy Topin, who works in critical care pulmonology at Mattoon-based Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, said he and his colleagues were concerned that the drop in air quality that started on Tuesday would exacerbate such pre-existing health conditions.

Topin said he had not seen an uptick in patient traffic as of early afternoon Wednesday. Still, Topin said he encourages those with heart and lung conditions to lower their threshold for managing flare ups at home while air quality is so poor.

"I would encourage them to come in and get evaluated," Topin said.

Dr. Anna Richie, medical director of Memorial Urgent Cares, said they had seen patients on Wednesday, ages from 10-70, with complaints of headache, wheezing, shortness of breath, itchy eyes, hoarseness and congestion "all believed related to the poor air quality the past 24 hours."

"If you have a history of asthma or reactive airway disease, keep your inhaler close to you during this time," Richie said. "Seek medical attention if you become short of breath or have chest pain."

The poor air quality disrupted some daily activities. The Decatur Park District, for example, closed Splash Cove waterpark and Overlook Adventure Park.

“I tried to work today but called it quits because it’s brutal out there,” said Jeffrey Lambert, owner of Lambert Cleaning Services.

Decatur Fire Department Deputy Chief Tim Ohl said wildfire smoke fortunately did not result in any calls from community members on Tuesday and Wednesday mistaking the odor for a structure fire.

Ohl said the number of ambulance dispatches remained steady on those days, but they did field inquires from concerned citizens.

"We had a couple of people call and ask about the air quality," Ohl said.

Conditions are expected to improve gradually by the end of the week, with some forecasted rain expected to help, according to Mike Albano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

"One of the things that will help flush the smoke out is some thunderstorm activity, which is also badly needed across the area," Albano said. "We've been mired in a bit of a drought. But as those disturbances are coming through, it'll, in a sense, settle the dust."

Children, older adults, and those with heart or lung conditions can resume outdoor activities, but should avoid extended amounts of time outside and strenuous activities.

"With additional rain and southerly winds, air quality should finally reach the level 2 'moderate' range on Friday," Holiner said. "Only those with severe lung conditions will need to limit outdoor activity at this point and skies will be noticeably less hazy. We're expected to stay in the "moderate" range though through the weekend. Air quality may not return to level 1 'good' until additional rain falls on the Canadian wildfires, shrinking their size."

