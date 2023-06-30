DECATUR — City of Decatur crews are working to open all city streets following Thursday’s storm and will begin work in the coming days to remove the debris from public streets and right-of-ways.

Byron Bowman, municipal services manager for Decatur Public Works, said crews were clearing downed trees and branches until 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening and resumed the effort Friday morning.

Several residential streets remained closed as of Friday afternoon, but Bowman said they were "pretty confident that we can get all the streets opened by the end of work time."

"We have to have them all open by 3:30 p.m. today, even if that's putting the limbs on the curb and coming back to pick them up," Bowman said. "But we have all available manpower out doing that right now."

Bowman said 39 Public Works employees were working storm damage on Thursday. Thirty-two were assigned to the cleanup effort on Friday.

The city reminded residents in a news release that downed trees and limbs on private property are the responsibility of the private property owner.

However, due to the size and quantity of downed trees and limbs, the city will remove private tree debris under the following conditions:

Trees and limbs must be brought to the curb no later than Monday, July 10.

Trees and limbs must be cut so that they are no longer than six feet in length.

The city will not collect any other garbage or debris, such as parts of a fence or a shed, building materials, etc. If these items are on the tree and limb pile, none of the debris will be collected.

The release stated that Waste Management and GFL Disposal have said they will pick up their regular routes unless it is unsafe.

Officials said that downed trees/limbs blocking city streets and traffic light outages should be reported to Public Works at 217-875-4820.

